Risk inflows hit $17.6bn last year: Analysis

Risk inflows grew 5.5% in 2021, with MetLife, NobleOak and QInsure seeing the greatest growth.

Latest stats from Plan for Life show life insurance risk inflows increased from $16.7 billion in 2020 to $17.6 billion at 2021 end.

MetLife, QInsure and NobleOak were the only insurers to record double digit growth rates in 2021 while most other insurers saw very little change. While off a low base, NobleOak's inflows growth was 60.4% higher than the previous year; MetLife and QInsure saw growth of 11.9% and 10.1% respectively.

Market leaders TAL (7.5%) and AIA (7.3%) saw above average (5.5%) inflow growth.

There was a 2.2% growth in total new premium sales, with BT/Westpac, TAL and Zurich all recording double digit increases in sales; BT/Westpac's was substantial at 25%. However, AIA, Resolution and ClearView all recorded falls which offset the increases.

NobleOak also outperformed when it came to sales, recording a six-fold jump, according to Plan for Life.

NobleOak's market share has been steadily ticking up in recent years, from 0.5% in 2019 to now sit at 1.3%. QInsure and MetLife have also seen their market share grow in that time.