Rice Warner hires fintech, product data lead

Rice Warner has appointed a head of fintech and product data from CommInsure/AIA Australia to expand the firm's technology footprint.

Anthony Saliba will focus on developing client solutions across retirement, advice and technology for the actuarial firm.

He worked most recently as a senior actuary for superannuation and investments at CommInsure/AIA Australia for three and a half years, as well as a software developer for other organisations.

Saliba's 10 years of experience in the financial services industry includes working at EY as an actuarial consultant, and at Zurich Financial Services, Willis Towers Watson and Westpac as an intern.

Chief executive Andrew Boal commented that the fintech and product data team will strengthen under Saliba, and deliver new and innovative financial models, calculators, online tools and other technical solutions for clients

"Anthony is an excellent addition to the Rice Warner team with his specialised technical know-how," he said.

"The current uncertain environment creates unique opportunities for our clients. I am really excited to join the talented team at Rice Warner to help navigate these opportunities and deliver high quality solutions and research across all our clients," Saliba said.