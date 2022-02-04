NEWS
Financial Planning

RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:29PM

RI Advice was slapped with a $6 million penalty for failing to keep tabs on a representative who invested clients' money in risky and complex financial products.

The Federal Court found that RI Advice failed to take the appropriate steps to ensure that former adviser John Doyle acted in clients' best interest, and instead reaped upfront and ongoing commissions from the financial products that were unsuitable to their situation.

Doyle admitted that he inappropriately advised clients to invest and stick with complex structured financial products ultimately for his own benefit. The court also forced Doyle to pay an additional $80,000 in penalties.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the complex products were not suitable for Doyle's clients, many of whom were approaching retirement.

"RI Advice should have been properly monitoring Mr Doyle's advice to ensure he was complying with the law," she said.

"'The $6 million penalty handed down by the Court against RI Advice sends a strong message to financial services licensees to properly monitor the advice given by their advisers to make sure consumers are protected."

Justice Moshinsky determined that RI Advice, a former ANZ subsidiary that is now owned by IOOF, did not have processes to identify when advisers were avoiding internal advice quality checks or were recommending non-approved financial products.

Although RI Advice's conduct was not deliberate and had compensated Doyle's clients, Moshinsky said its breaches of the law were serious and sustained and the monitoring flaws should have been apparent.

Doyle was affiliated with RI Advice between May 2013 and June 2016.

Doyle and RI Advice were closely examined at the Hayne Royal Commission as a case study in "bad advice".

Read more: RI AdviceANZHayne Royal CommissionIOOFJohn DoyleSarah Court
