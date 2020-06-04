NEWS
Executive Appointments
Retirement specialist makes board appointment
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:13PM

An Australian retirement income solution provider appointed an independent non-executive director to its board, effective June 1.

Sally Evans has nabbed the role at Allianz Retire+, bringing with her more than 30 years' experience in investment, wealth management and healthcare to the retirement specialist.

Allianz Retire+ chair David Plumb welcomed Evans to the firm's board.

"Sally's leadership and significant experience working in the retirement, ageing and healthcare sectors serves to greatly enhance the diverse expertise on the Allianz Retire+ board," he said.

"Sally possesses a deep understanding of our operating environment, spanning the breadth of challenges that come with retirement.

"Her strong commercial acumen and proven track record in delivering sustainable financial and social outcomes will be of tremendous benefit to Allianz Retire+, as the business enters its next stage of growth."

Evans currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of healthcare companies Healius and Oceania Healthcare, as well as a director on the board of industry super fund Rest.

She is also an advisory group member of advocacy group EveryAge Counts, and the chair of social venture LifeCycle.

Previously, Evans has held senior executive roles at some of the country's largest financial institutions, including as head of retirement at AMP, aged care investment director at AMP Capital, and Asia Pacific Healthcare director at Compass Group.

"Sally has substantial experience in governance and strategy, adoption of new technology and digital disruption, organisational and cultural change, social innovation and impact investment, as well as, leading business growth and developing government and strategic stakeholder relationships," Allianz Retire+ said.

Her proven record of creating substantial shareholder and customer value would make her an asset to the board, it said.

Read more: RetirementAllianz RetireSally EvansCompass GroupDavid PlumbEveryAge CountsHealiusOceania Healthcare
