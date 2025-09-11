Retirement lifestyle costs continue to rise: ASFA

According to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA) quarterly Retirement Standard, most couples around 65 wishing to live a comfortable lifestyle in retirement would need $75,319 per year.

That's an increase from $73,875 in the March quarter and assumes the couple owns their home.

Assuming the same, the annual budget for singles looking for a comfortable retirement also surged, up almost $1000 to $53,283.

The annual expenditure for a modest retirement was $49,992 for couples and $34,522 for singles over the same period.

Meantime, a single renter aged around 65 would need $49,044 annually ($46,333 in the March quarter), with a couple needing $66,296 ($64,259 in the March quarter) to retire at a modest level.

ASFA did not include a measurement for 'comfortable' retirement in this section.

Although several factors have contributed to the ballooning costs, ASFA found that retirees are spending more than ever on digital connectivity, such as smartphones, streaming services, and internet.

These digital essentials now cost couples $58 per week at the comfortable level and $45 at the modest level, which were updated this quarter to include budgeting for smartphones and nbn plans, ASFA said.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said the latest data reflects that retirees expect the same quality of digital connectivity they have been using in their working lives.

"The stereotype of the digitally challenged senior is outdated. Today's retirees are as connected as anyone, and this is reflected in their household budgets," Delahunty said.

"Someone retiring in 2025 likely had their first mobile in their 30s, a Hotmail account in their early 40s, a BlackBerry device in their 40s, and their first iPhone in their early 50s. They were using digital tech before their children."

Meanwhile, Delahunty noted that private health insurance jumped 3.7%, the most significant quarterly increase since 2018.

"Beyond digital costs, we're seeing heightened price pressures on some essential goods and services. This quarter brought above-inflation increases in private health insurance, electricity, and fresh food," Delahunty added.

"We continue to see steep cost-of-living increases for retirees. Superannuation matters more than ever in delivering the dignified retirement Australians deserve."

However, Delahunty said the increase of the super guarantee to 12% on July 1 will prove to be an "important boost" for Australians' retirement security.

"While cost of living increases can make the future feel uncertain, the good news is that superannuation is working well for more Australians every year and leading to greater financial independence in retirement than we have ever seen before," Delahunty said.

"Voluntary contributions to super, with their significant tax benefits, can also make a big difference to those wanting to feel more certain about the future.

"Contributing extra to super can help some people ensure they won't have to downgrade the lifestyle they've become accustomed to when they retire, whether that's having a new iPhone and access to streaming, or the other pleasures of modern life."