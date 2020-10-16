NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 OCT 2020   12:26PM

A retail superannuation fund has taken the top spot in a comprehensive member satisfaction and experience survey, bumping off AustralianSuper from the top.

Colonial First State has regained the top spot in the Forrester Research's 2020 Australia Superannuation Customer Experience Index for its ability to provide members "effective, easy and emotionally positive experiences".

Sunsuper came in second, followed by BT Financial Group's super offering and industry fund Rest.

AustralianSuper dropped to number five in the Australia CX Index. Superannuation offerings from MLC and AMP took the sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Forrester Research, a US market research firm, surveyed more than 2800 members of the seven super funds at the thick of the pandemic from May to July.

The research firm took a deep dive in finding out how super funds earn loyalty by delivering quality experiences, particularly during a turbulent period and just as members jumped on the Early Release Scheme. It assessed several categories like communication, and the emotional well-being of customers. Customer service, in terms of how a super fund handles issues, is deemed as the most important driver.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Apart from the highly positive experience members highlighted, CFS also exceeded industry averages in terms of customer service, website and mobile app, investments and advisors, and communication.

While AustralianSuper's ranking plummeted, its score did not drop significantly, rather its competitors made large gains over the super fund in 2020. AustralianSuper still outperformed its peers in areas like communication, the report said.

Sunsuper held onto second place thanks to improved scores in its customer service and website and mobile app capabilities.

"Among superannuation customers who felt understood, 60% plan to stay with the brand, 60% will advocate for the brand and 61% plan to spend more with the brand," the research found.

Read more: AustralianSuperForrester ResearchSunsuperAustralia CX IndexAustralia SuperannuationBT Financial GroupCFSColonial First StateEarly Release Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sunsuper adds long/short to Aussie equities
Adviser charged with stealing super
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Aussies continue to drain super
Retail fund satisfaction drops
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
AMP names incidents, issues lead
Consortium eyes Link Group
MySuper reforms could have downsides
Editor's Choice
Multi-boutique adds investment firms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A multi-boutique that launched earlier this year has added two new fund managers to its stable.
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A retail superannuation fund has taken the top spot in a comprehensive member satisfaction and experience survey, bumping off AustralianSuper from the top.
APRA advises funds to review ownership structures
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
The prudential regulator has issued a letter to superannuation licensees reinforcing their obligations under the controlling stake requirements.
Chief economist update: Lowe taking interest rates lower
BENJAMIN ONG  |   10:27AM
The ABS's latest numbers may be better than market expectations but they still don't diminish the fact that Australia's labour market remains weak, leading RBA governor Philip Lowe to plan another cut.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
Super Governance Symposium 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fPlre9df