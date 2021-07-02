Retail funds blitz personal-balanced options

Retail superannuation funds delivered the best performance in the personal-balanced category in Rainmaker's latest analysis of MySuper funds.

Wholesale personal super product - FirstChoice Wholesale Multi-Index Growth - returned 23.7% per annum in the year to May 2021, beating the benchmark of 15.2% p.a.

MLC MasterKey Super Fundamentals' BlackRock Global Allocation Fund came in second place at 21.9% p.a. Suncorp's Lifestage Fund 1975-1979 placed third with 19.6% p.a.

Industry super funds - AustralianSuper's Personal Plan Balanced fund with 19.5% and Hostplus' Personal Super Socially Responsible Investment Balanced fund with 19.4% rounded the top five.

Retirement-balanced options provided by FirstChoice and MLC were the top performers in this category.

Meanwhile, Hostplus retains its title as the best-performing MySuper product in the single strategy category, delivering 24.3% p.a.

Cbus ended FY21 with a "remarkable turnaround" compared to the prior corresponding year, according to chief investment officer Kristian Fok, achieving 19% p.a.

As a whole, MySuper products returned 17.7% in the year to May 2021, underpinned by high performance in equities and property, Rainmaker said.

"However, the MySuper monthly return for May was the lowest since March 2021 at just 1.1%."

Australian and global equities drove the strong performance over the year, achieving 28% p.a. and 21% p.a. respectively.

Australian REITs contributed 24% p.a. while global listed infrastructure returned 18% p.a.

Interestingly, Rainmaker found that its MySuper Lifecycle Index has again outperformed the MySuper Single Strategy Index by a wide margin.

"Essential Super is Australia's best-performing lifecycle MySuper product across most age cohorts, followed by CFS FirstChoice Employer, BT Lifestages, Mine Super and AMP Signature," the report read.