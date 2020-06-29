NEWS
Executive Appointments
Rest names chief investment officer
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   2:46PM

A former Morningstar investment lead has been appointed inaugural chief investment officer of the $54 billion industry superannuation fund.

Rest has named Andrew Lill as chief investment officer, joining from Morningstar Investment Management where he has been responsible for the US$25 billion Americas mutual fund and managed portfolios operations.

This is the first time the fund has had an investment lead for the whole fund and follows a lengthy review of its investment and governance structures. Rest first made public its intention to hire an investments chief in August 2019.

Lill will commence in the role on August 17. Meanwhile, Simon Esposito will continue as deputy chief investment officer.

"Andrew's experience and expertise will be a valued addition to Rest. We are well placed to pursue attractively priced assets in investment markets on behalf of our members as a result of our active management approach," Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said.

"Andrew will play a key role working with our investment managers and Board Investment Committee as we look for investment opportunities that generate strong long-term returns for our members and can support Australia's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic."

Prior to taking on his current role in 2018, Lill served as chief investment officer of Morningstar's Asia Pacific business for four years. He has also previously spent four years at AMP Capital and led Russell Investments' consulting business in Asia Pacific from 2005 to 2009.

At Rest, Lill will manage the now combined Super Investment Management and internal investments team.

In joining, Lill replaces George Zielinski who has acted in the role since August last year. He will retire at the end of August this year, following Lill's commencement, capping off 23 years at the fund.

Doyle commended him on the enormous contribution has has made to the fund.

"He established SIM and has managed a proportion of Rest's direct investments into property, infrastructure and project finance debt as well as multiple other asset classes. These assets have been strong performers for our members over the long-term," she said.

"I'm also grateful for George's experienced counsel during this recent period of market volatility. On behalf of everyone at Rest, I wish him the very best in retirement and thank him for his incredibly valued service."

