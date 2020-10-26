NEWS
Superannuation
Rest increases admin fees
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   12:41PM

Members of the $54 billion industry super fund will see their administration fees go up next month and will no longer see the benefit of tax deductions related to insurance premiums.

Rest has notified members their admin fees will rise from November 28, from $1.30 per week plus 0.10% to $1.50 per week plus 0.12%.

The percentage component is currently capped at $800 per year - this will now be capped at $300 per year.

A member with a balance of $50,000 will pay $78 per annum plus $60 for a total of $138 per year in admin fees. The indirect cost ratio remains the same at 0.06% and investment fee remains at 0.55% of the balance.

Rest will also stop passing on the benefit of the tax deduction it receives on insurance premiums paid. Currently members are credited an adjustment of up to 15% of the premiums they pay, however this will cease from December 1.

Rest said the funds will instead be used to further "support the delivery of insurance products and services to members".

"Rest also receives a tax deduction for investment fees and expenses, and we will continue to pass the benefits of these deductions onto you," the fund said.

The fund is also removing the family law split fee and contribution splitting fee, which are currently charged at $50 and $60 per split, respectively.

Having recently revised its investment fee estimates, Rest said estimated investment fees for its Core Strategy, Capital Stable, Balanced, Diversified, High Growth, Basic Cash and Property options have reduced.

"At the end of each financial year, Rest reviews the investment fees members pay for each Rest investment option. Actual costs from the past year are used to forecast the estimated investment fee for the coming financial year," Rest said.

"The challenging market conditions of the past financial year have meant that investment costs for some options were lower than estimated, due to factors such as reduced performance-related fees and reduced property purchasing costs."

The estimated fees for Bonds, Shares, Australian Shares and Overseas Shares have increased, while those for Balanced-indexed, Cash, Australian Shares - Indexed and Overseas Shares - Indexed remain the same.

VIEW COMMENTS
