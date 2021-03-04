NEWS
Executive Appointments
Rest hires from NGS Super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAR 2021   12:55PM

Rest has appointed a new general manager of superannuation and retirement solutions, hiring from NGS Super.

Mel Jose has been appointed to the role at Rest, moving on from her role as senior manager of investment governance at NGS Super.

Jose spent only five months at NGS Super, joining from AMP where she held a number of roles over six years.

A Rest spokesperson confirmed the appointment to Financial Standard saying Jose brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"Mel has more than 20 years' experience in the superannuation industry, including 16 years' experience in product management and strategy," Rest said.

"She spent six years at AMP, where she led the re-establishment of the AMP Wealth Investment Product function, management of the Master Trust and Platform investment menus, as well as product management within the Corporate Super team."

Prior to AMP, Jose also worked at Westpac, BT Financial Group, Perpetual, CommInsure and Colonial First State.

