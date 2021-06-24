NEWS
Executive Appointments

Rest hires from AMP

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:14PM

The industry fund has appointed a general manager of brand and marketing.

Andrew Ford will head strategic marketing initiatives across Rest's member engagement channels, the fund said.

Ford was most recently AMP's head of content and marketing, and has 20 years of experience.

He joined Rest's Sydney office on June 21 and reports to the fund's executive of member engagement Tyrone O'Neill.

"It's excellent to have someone with Andrew's capability and industry experience joining us at such a key time of change for the sector, a time when it's never been more important to let our members and other Australians know about the benefits of building better retirement outcomes with Rest," O'Neill said.

Ford's role is a part of Rest's member engagement team, which earlier this year hired a general manager of digital, and a general manager of member insights and strategy.

Rest's MySuper product has returned 7.8% p.a. over 10 years to April 2021, putting it at rank 25.

It has hired heavily in recent months.

To name a few, Rest hired Chris Drew from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as its head of Australian equities, Kiran Singh from Cbus as its head of listed assets, Sonia Bluzmanis from BT as head of equities strategies and Kulwant Singh-Pangly from QSuper as its chief financial officer.

