Executive Appointments
Rest expands member engagement team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   12:47PM

Rest has appointed two senior leads to drive digital engagement and member insights respectively.

Catherine Farrugia and Steven Ahn have joined the member engagement team.

Farrugia joined in February as the new general manager of digital, responsible for digital strategy, design and delivery, which covers the super fund's website, app and virtual agent.

Farrugia has been with Rest for 14 years and was previously general manager of channel management.

Ahn has been appointed as the general manager of member insights and strategy. His new role involves leading member analytics, data science, market research, 'voice of customer', and dashboarding teams, and guiding strategic insights into operational delivery.

He was previously a consultant in business transformation and operations for over 10 years and worked at Medibank and Telstra.

Rest is in the process of recruiting for a general manager of brand and marketing.

Group executive of member engagement Tyrone O'Neill said: "The creation of these new teams will help upkeep improvements in the way we support our members with an exceptional digital experience, that is supported by the practical application of data science and insights."

"There has been an incredible shift in the way people access advice over the past year. With over one million online interactions since February last year, it is important we acknowledge that digital is the largest and most preferred mode of engagement for our members."

The fund recently welcomed Mel Jose, who joined from NGS Super, taking on the role of general manager of superannuation and retirement solutions.

