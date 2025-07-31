Rest boosts impact, sustainability investments

Rest has handed $232 million to specialist climate investment firm Wollemi Capital, which will now launch its first managed vehicle.

The invested capital comes from the superannuation fund's Growth Alternative strategy.

Rest said the investment will allow it to access opportunities that do not necessarily fit with traditional asset classes and portfolio structures.

It adds to the fund's existing impact investments, which it defines as those made in members' best financial interests to provide a financial return while also generating a positive and measurable impact on society and/or the environment.

Wollemi was founded in 2021 and invests in energy, waste-to-value, industrials and natural capital, specifically for businesses and projects that are too capital-intensive for venture investors but not yet at the scale of traditional infrastructure.

The firm is led by former Macquarie Capital head Tim Bishop and former BCG Ventures executive Paul Hunyor.

Rest interim co-chief investment officer Simon Esposito said that, given the substantial number of members set to retire in the next 25 years, the focus remains on contributing to a more sustainable future.

As at June 30, Rest has approximately 1.5 million members who will become eligible for the Age Pension in 2050 or later.

"We believe decarbonisation will continue to influence the global economy and society for many decades to come and expect this long-term trend to create valuable investment opportunities for our members," Esposito said.

"Through this commitment with Wollemi, our members will gain exposure to a strong pipeline of innovative climate solutions we expect will contribute to and benefit from decarbonisation."

Rest head of Growth Alternatives Marina Pasika added the commitment will benefit the super fund from the upcoming tailwinds in the energy transition.

"This is the fourth impact investment in our Growth Alternatives portfolio and puts us closer to our target of allocating 1% of total funds under management to impact-generating investments by 30 June 2026," Pasika said.

Bishop said the partnership presents a long-standing commitment to sustainability and climate impact, while Hunyor believes the alignment between the two organisations will help build a more sustainable future.