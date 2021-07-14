NEWS
Economics

Relief payments confirmed for NSW

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   12:25PM

As the Greater Sydney lockdown is extended a further fortnight, the federal government has confirmed disaster relief payments are on the way to support businesses.

"The Morrison government is upgrading its national response to COVID-19 outbreaks with increased weekly payments for households and boosting business cash flow to get them through extended lockdowns," Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a joint statement.

"The new national arrangements have been developed following close cooperation between the Commonwealth and NSW governments to ensure additional support is targeted and rolls out as quickly as possible under a new cost sharing agreement."

From week four of a lockdown, the COVID-19 Disaster Payment will increase from $500 to $600 each week if a person has lost 20 hours or more of work a week or $325 to $375 each week if a person has lost between eight and 20 hours of work.

These payments will be recurring for as long as the area is a hotspot and lockdowns are needed.

People can be eligible for this payment even if they are in employment, so long as they have lost more than eight hours of work.

This payment only applies to "Commonwealth declared hotspots" of COVID-19 infection.

The NSW government will fund any payments outside a Commonwealth declared hotspot, with the Commonwealth continuing to fund payments to recipients in a Commonwealth declared hotspot.

From week four of the lockdown, the federal government will also fund 50% of the cost of a new small and medium business support payment to be implemented and administered by Service NSW.

Eligible entities will receive 40% of their NSW payroll payments, at a minimum of $1500 and a maximum of $10,000 per week. To receive the payment, businesses will be required to maintain their full time, part time and long-term casual staffing level as of 13 July 2021.

Businesses will be eligible if their turnover is 30% lower than an equivalent two-week period in 2019.

The new small to medium business support payment will be available to non-employing and employing entities in NSW, including not for profits, with an annual turnover between $75,000 and $50 million.

For non-employing businesses, such as sole traders, the payment will be set at $1000 per week.

Read more: CommonwealthGreater SydneyService NSWPrime Minister Scott MorrisonTreasurer Josh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
