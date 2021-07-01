Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

From July 1, trustees and financial advisers must have the proper processes and systems in place to meet the new regulation.

On 2 March 2021, the Advice Fees and Independence Act received Royal Assent, limiting the advice fee deductions from superannuation accounts as recommended by the Hayne Royal Commission.

Recommendation 3.3 sought to prohibit the deduction of advice fees (other than for intra-fund advice) from superannuation accounts in an effort to provide better protections for members against paying fees for no service.

In recommendation 3.2, Commissioner Hayne suggested removing the ability for superannuation trustees to deduct advice fees (other than for intra-fund advice) from a MySuper product because it is a simple product with basic features. His view was that members who wish to obtain financial advice about their superannuation should pay for that advice directly.

The regulators reminded trustees about their new obligations on 10 April 2019 and are reinforcing their expectations again.

The latest letter expressed that APRA and ASIC expects trustees to have the processes; requisite information, systems and qualified people; as well as controls such as annual audit programs.

Two other laws came into effect today. The disclosure of lack of independence sees advisers providing a written statement of their lack of independence to a retail client.

The ongoing fee arrangements, requiring advisers to obtain written consent before deducting fees, also kicked into gear.