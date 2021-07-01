NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:35PM

The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

From July 1, trustees and financial advisers must have the proper processes and systems in place to meet the new regulation.

On 2 March 2021, the Advice Fees and Independence Act received Royal Assent, limiting the advice fee deductions from superannuation accounts as recommended by the Hayne Royal Commission.

Recommendation 3.3 sought to prohibit the deduction of advice fees (other than for intra-fund advice) from superannuation accounts in an effort to provide better protections for members against paying fees for no service.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

In recommendation 3.2, Commissioner Hayne suggested removing the ability for superannuation trustees to deduct advice fees (other than for intra-fund advice) from a MySuper product because it is a simple product with basic features. His view was that members who wish to obtain financial advice about their superannuation should pay for that advice directly.

The regulators reminded trustees about their new obligations on 10 April 2019 and are reinforcing their expectations again.

The latest letter expressed that APRA and ASIC expects trustees to have the processes; requisite information, systems and qualified people; as well as controls such as annual audit programs.

Two other laws came into effect today. The disclosure of lack of independence sees advisers providing a written statement of their lack of independence to a retail client.

The ongoing fee arrangements, requiring advisers to obtain written consent before deducting fees, also kicked into gear.

Read more: AdviceASICAPRAMySuperRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
Government to strengthen FMI
Cost of group insurance declines
LIBOR phased out by year end
Westpac in fresh $87m remediation program
ASIC consults on market integrity rules
ASIC looks to tighten crypto ETP oversight
ASIC disqualifies SMSF auditor
Adviser slapped with four-year ban

Editor's Choice

Aware Super joins APG in Spanish property firm

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund has bought a stake in a firm in the Spanish residential rental market, joining Dutch pension fund APG as an equal shareholder.

Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine

KARREN VERGARA
Trading platform Robinhood has been slapped with a US$70 million fine, deemed to be the largest financial penalty handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

KARREN VERGARA
The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to research from Knight Frank, it's never been a better time to be a property developer or real estate agent catering to the needs of the super-rich.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.