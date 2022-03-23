NEWS
Investment

Regulators fret over hobby traders

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   11:45AM

Globally, securities regulators are concerned about the boom in retail trading markets and are joining forces to address the issue.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published a consultation paper on retail market conduct issues, with ASIC to co-chair a Retail Market Conduct Task Force with the Central Bank of Ireland.

The consultation paper outlines several issues in retail trading that regulators are concerned about - from investors, with limited financial education, being pushed into scams through social media to retail platforms "gamifying" trading to attract younger investors and tempt users to trade more regularly.

The paper acknowledges "greater retail investor participation in wealth creation through capital markets is a positive development for the overall economic progress".

It cites a UK Financial Conduct Authority paper which found that many consumers would benefit from investing a portion of savings rather than simply holding cash - especially in a low interest rate environment.

Despite the upside, the regulators are still concerned that those participating in retail trading may not have enough financial literacy to properly assess the risk inherent in the investments they are making. They are also concerned certain trading patterns in retail markets are magnifying losses.

The consultation paper includes reference to the inflation of US retail company GameStop's share price after a social media campaign to pump up the stock succeeded in doing so.

"This is a worldwide phenomenon, and likely to be an on-going challenge for regulators and the broader investment community, especially where the harm is digitally enabled. Like ASIC, our counterparts around the world are observing common types of harmful behaviour include mis-selling, mis-labelling and misleading disclosure - all of which have the potential to undermine confidence and stability," ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

"The Retail Market Conduct Task Force has provided a timely opportunity to compare our experiences with other regulators and understand what innovative tools are being implemented successfully.

"Australia's experience indicates that a flexible and creative use of regulatory tools is important in acting quickly to disrupt misconduct.  We encourage a broad range of stakeholders - including retail investors, financial consumers, and market participants - to engage with the IOSCO consultation."

ASICRetail Market Conduct Task ForceSean Hughes
