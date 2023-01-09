Newspaper icon
Regulator issues interim stop orders

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   12:39PM

Deficiencies in its target market determination has seen interim stop orders placed on the Pivotal Diversified Fund offered by Vasco.

Vasco Responsible Entity Services is prohibited from issuing interests in, providing a product disclosure statement, or providing general advice to retail clients about investing in the fund for 21 days.

ASIC said it is concerned that certain risks and features of the Pivotal Diversified Fund in producing the target market determination (TMD).

The fund invests in various managed funds, including hedge funds, a fund invested in residential and commercial real estate developments and a private equity fund. The underlying investments in the hedge funds are exposed to a very high-risk strategy that generates absolute returns by trading in listed equities and by using short selling, leverage and derivatives, ASIC explained. The managed fund invested in property development projects is subject to project financing, valuation and construction risks, and the private equity fund is illiquid and leveraged.

The TMD incorrectly includes those investors with a potentially high risk and return profile despite the risks being very high, and those with a medium investment timeframe.

The TMD also didn't include any distribution conditions and therefore does not meet the appropriateness requirements under the design and distribution obligations, the regulator said.

"ASIC expects Vasco to consider the concerns raised regarding the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance. ASIC will consider making a final order if the concerns are not addressed in a timely manner. Vasco will have an opportunity to make submissions before a decision is made about a final stop order," ASIC said.

This marks the 22nd interim stop order issued by ASIC to date. Two of these remain in place, with all others lifted where the issuers addressed ASIC's concerns or withdrew the products.

