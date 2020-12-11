NEWS
Investment
Regnan launches global equity impact fund
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   11:14AM

Responsible investing pioneer Regnan has launched a global public equity impact fund that selects companies that contribute to achieving the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Fund invests in global public market impact assets.

The fund is offered as part of Regnan's Global Equities Impact strategy which is available in the UK and now in Australia. The strategy is managed by Regnan's London-based investment team and marketed by Pendal's distribution team locally.

The strategy is founded on an analysis of companies against the 17 goals and 169 targets of the SDGs, said Tim Crockford, head of the Regnan equity impact solutions team.

"The goal is to find the best solutions to those particular challenges," Crockford said. "We built something called our SDG taxonomy, and the idea was, when we started building it in 2015, that as you go thru the 169 targets, you can start trying to match products and services that are solving, or helping to achieve those targets.

"Then we articulated a theory of change as to why a specific product or service helped to achieve those targets, and then we looked at the scope for solutions, in revenue terms, to see how big that market can grow."

That taxonomy system has identified more than 50 areas of potential investment within the SDGs. The team then assessed those are assessed against potential risks associated with providing scaled solutions to meet the targets of the SDGs, such as risks of nascent technologies, and barriers to scaling.

"Only then will we go and look at the companies that are selling the solutions," Crockford said. "What we've done, before we've even turned to the bottom up analysis, is build the taxonomy to identify products and services that help achieve and attain the SDG targets, build up a big web aligned with achieving those targets and really then focusing on which is the best solution."

The fund focuses on small and mid-cap companies, and using the SDG Taxonomy, the team has identified a possible investable universe of around 2,200 companies. Currently, the fund holds 31 companies in the portfolio.

"This is about focusing on specific areas whereby companies missions are aligned with specific targets," Crockford said. "This comes back to a term you'll see repeated many times - unmet needs. We are looking at where the unmet needs of society and environment are, and finding the solution for those unmet needs. We are focusing on where there is lack of adequate supply."

The stocks in the fund are biased towards European-domiciled companies, although Crockford says the team is seeing more companies in the Asian region. There is also a bias towards companies that meet targets in SDGs 3 - good health and wellbeing, 7 - affordable and clean energy, 9 - industry, innovation and infrastructure, and 11 - sustainable cities and communities.

The fund measures the additionality of the impact - the key metric for defining impact in public equities - by looking at the growth and scaling up of the company's particular goods and services and how they meet the targets, Crockford said.

"In terms of the reporting, we built our own measurement framework, which pertains to the targets which the companies are trying to achieve," Crockford said.

Regnan will publish annual impact reports and quarterly updates, and will publish the SDG taxonomy it has developed, to provide transparency for investors.

Regnan is a specialist ESG research, engagement and advisory business that is fully owned by Pendal Group. Regnan expanded its capabilities into global investment management in 2020, following the appointment of the four-person Global Equity Impact team in London that Crockford leads.

This is the second fund that has been launched since being taken over by Pendal Group. In January 2020, Regnan launched the Regnan Credit Impact strategy.

