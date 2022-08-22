Registrations open for FPA initiatives

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's Future2 Foundation has commenced registrations for its annual Six-Foot Track Challenge and is now accepting applications for its 2022 grants program.

The Six-Foot Track Challenge is a 35-kilometre hike through Katoomba and the Blue Mountains being held to raise funds for the Future2 Make the Difference! grants program, supporting Australians aged 12-25 years old who are experiencing social, financial, or physical hardship.

Future2 chair Julie Berry said the six-foot track challenge provides a great opportunity to undertake a fun challenge with colleagues and friends while supporting a program which provides grants to charities and organisations that work with disadvantaged young Australians.

"Over two days, you'll experience an exciting trek through nature, crossing the Coxs River through the spectacular Bowtells Swing Bridge and then will spend a relaxing evening and comfortable night at the fully equipped Six Foot Track Eco-lodge," Berry said.

With partners including Iress, KeyInvest, Magellan Group and Pickles, the Six-Foot Track Challenge will take place over two days, November 20-21.

The association has also opened applications for its 2022 grants program, which close 5pm on September 30.

"We are delighted to offer up to 15 grants valued at up to $10,000 each supporting programs and funding projects that contribute to skills training, financial literacy, work experience, community service, mentoring and more for children at risk or suffering from hardship," Berry said.

"Each contribution makes a difference to ensure young people around Australia lead productive, secure and happy lives."

Successful applications will be announced in November 2022.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Congress.