Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Registrations open for FPA initiatives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:50PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's Future2 Foundation has commenced registrations for its annual Six-Foot Track Challenge and is now accepting applications for its 2022 grants program.

The Six-Foot Track Challenge is a 35-kilometre hike through Katoomba and the Blue Mountains being held to raise funds for the Future2 Make the Difference! grants program, supporting Australians aged 12-25 years old who are experiencing social, financial, or physical hardship.

Future2 chair Julie Berry said the six-foot track challenge provides a great opportunity to undertake a fun challenge with colleagues and friends while supporting a program which provides grants to charities and organisations that work with disadvantaged young Australians.

"Over two days, you'll experience an exciting trek through nature, crossing the Coxs River through the spectacular Bowtells Swing Bridge and then will spend a relaxing evening and comfortable night at the fully equipped Six Foot Track Eco-lodge," Berry said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

With partners including Iress, KeyInvest, Magellan Group and Pickles, the Six-Foot Track Challenge will take place over two days, November 20-21.

The association has also opened applications for its 2022 grants program, which close 5pm on September 30.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"We are delighted to offer up to 15 grants valued at up to $10,000 each supporting programs and funding projects that contribute to skills training, financial literacy, work experience, community service, mentoring and more for children at risk or suffering from hardship," Berry said.

"Each contribution makes a difference to ensure young people around Australia lead productive, secure and happy lives."

Successful applications will be announced in November 2022.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Congress.

Read more: Financial Planning Association of AustraliaFuture2 FoundationFinancial StandardFuture2 MakeIressJulie BerryKeyInvestMagellan GroupPickles
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government to review adviser professional standards
NGS Super chief executive retires
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Clime, Marcus Today form strategic alliance
AustralianSuper grows New York team
Iress records 29% jump in profit
Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer
Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report
Vote now in 2022 FS Power50

Editor's Choice

Regal Funds Management launches private credit capability

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Funds Management is entering the private credit market later this year, offering solutions to Australian and New Zealand clients.

HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
HUB24 reported underlying NPAT of $35.9 million, up 133% from the year prior.

ASIC highlights strategic priorities

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has released its corporate plan, outlining strategic priorities and its course of action for the next four years, with a particular focus on the retirement sector.

Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Equity Trustees will become the responsible entity partner of Tanarra Credit Partners' new TCP Private Debt Income Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.