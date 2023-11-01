Newspaper icon
Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 NOV 2023   12:34PM

Regal Partners will acquire 50% of Taurus Funds Management for an upfront consideration of approximately $28 million cash.

The transaction will increase Regal's funds under management to $8 billion and is expected to complete in early November.

Established in 2006 and founded by Michael Davies, Gordon Galt and Rohan Menon, Taurus currently manages $2.3 billion in committed and drawn capital from its client base of predominantly US institutional investors and pension funds.

According to Taurus, in many instances, clients have made additional and larger investments into subsequent funds.

The specialist provider is headquartered in Sydney, however, retains satellite offices in the UK, Europe, and the Cayman Islands, servicing institutional investors in North America.

Taurus has a track record of investing within the resources sector and its primary investment strategies seek to provide financing solutions across the capital structure, with investments incorporating private credit, mining finance, royalties, and private equity.

Since its inception, Taurus has raised a cumulative US$2.9 billion in committed capital across a range of closed-ended funds, typically with fund tenors of seven to 10 years.

The firms said significant opportunities exist for both to broaden their existing investor base, with Taurus able to leverage Regal Partners' existing distribution footprint in Australia and Asia, and Regal Partners having the ability to use Taurus' existing and well-regarded team and client relationships throughout North America.

Regal Partners said it maintains a strong positive outlook for the long-term prospects of the mining and resources sector. The merged entity will manage approximately $3 billion in resources-focused strategies, covering long and short equities, private credit and resources royalties strategies, with the ability to provide global resource companies with a diversified range of funding solutions.

It said the optimism is supported by a persistent shortage of new production in critical minerals and a growing restriction in the availability of capital from traditional equity and debt providers to the sector.

The acquisition will further expand Regal's existing capabilities across alternative investment strategies, specifically in credit and resources royalties.

"Taurus represents an exciting and accretive opportunity for Regal Partners to further expand its existing investment capabilities across the global resources sector," Regal Partners chief executive Brendan O'Connor said.

"The founders of Taurus have built a highly experienced 23-person team, with a strong performance track record and proven fund-raising capability across blue-chip, US-based institutional investors."

O'Connor explained that while Taurus funds will continue to operate under the management of its existing investment team, Regal Partners looks forward to exploring possible ways to collaborate in the future, leveraging the extensive networks and deal origination pipelines across both businesses.

"The addition of Taurus further supports Regal Partners' aim to be the leading provider of alternative investment strategies in Australia and Asia, as well as increasing the group's exposure to attractive offshore markets, including North America," he said.

Meanwhile, Davies said the team is pleased to be partnering with Regal in the next phase of its development.

"Regal Partners, as an Australian-domiciled, diversified alternative investment management firm with extensive experience in investing in the mining industry, is the ideal partner," he said.

"We look forward to making a significant contribution to achieving Regal Partners' growth aspirations over the coming years."

In its September 2023 update to the ASX, Regal Partners said FUM remained flat for the quarter, holding steady at $5.8 billion.

Regal PartnersASXBrendan O'ConnorMichael Daviesearly NovemberGordon GaltRohan Menon
