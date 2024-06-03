Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal Partners acquires Merricks Capital

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 JUN 2024   12:10PM

Regal Partners has announced it will acquire 100% of hard asset investment specialist Merricks Capital for approximately $235 million.

As at April 30, Merricks managed approximately $2.9 billion in capital across three dedicated funds and a number of co-investment vehicles for a broad range of wholesale wealth management firms, institutional clients and family offices.

The acquisition will cost Regal approximately $235 million, comprised of a cash payment of $40 million, subject to customary net debt, regulatory capital and working capital adjustments, and the issue of more than 63.9 million fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $3.05 per share.

Regal will also issue more than 10.9 million unlisted options in aggregate, to current employees of Merricks Capital in exchange for the cancellation of the options they hold in Merricks Capital as at the date of completion of the transaction.

The exercise of Regal options is conditional on the satisfaction of specific net profit before tax targets.

Completion of the acquisition is also conditional on Regal shareholders approving the issue of Regal shares and the Regal options at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in early July.

Merricks Capital was founded in 2007 by current executive chair and chief investment officer Adrian Redlich.

Redlich will join the company as Regal Partners' chief investment officer, income strategies, and will continue to lead the Merricks business.

The acquisition is expected to increase Regal Partners' total group funds under management by 24% to $15.1 billion.

"Over 17 years, Adrian Redlich and the Merricks Capital team have established themselves as a leading provider of alternative investment solutions, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors," Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said.

"The business is well-recognised as being a leader in the provision on innovative financing solutions to the agricultural, commercial real estate and specialised industrial and infrastructure sectors, leveraging the deep experience and capabilities of its 44-person team."

O'Connor said the addition of Merricks Capital will significantly expand the originating and underwriting capabilities for both groups.

"We are thrilled that Adrian and the Merricks team have chosen to partner with Regal for the next phase of their growth, and we believe that the combination of Regal and Merricks will be exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the continued growth in opportunities across private credit in Australia and New Zealand," he said.

Redlich said the acquisition will significantly accelerate scale and opportunity for its investors.

"Regal's extensive corporate relationships, diverse access to deal-flow opportunities and deeply experiences industry specialists will provide Merricks with a strong foundation for continued growth," Redlich said.

"Merricks Capital will retain its key people, branding and local presence, at the same time benefitting from access to Regal's well-regarded corporate and operating platforms."

Read more: Regal PartnersAdrian RedlichMerricks Capital forBrendan O'Connor
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regal shutters East Point AM
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag
Regal Partners acquires PM Capital
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken
Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management
Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks
Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
GQG hits $104.1bn on back of inflows

Editor's Choice

Super Members Council appoints inaugural chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) will soon welcome Ann Sherry as its first chair.

Generation Development Group to take over Lonsec

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Lonsec Holdings will have a new parent company as Generation Development Group (GDG) is due to acquire the remaining stake in the research and ratings house.

Equip Super names chief experience officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Equip Super appointed its inaugural chief experience officer (CXO), previously at legalsuper.

APRA warns entities on adequacy of backup systems

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
APRA has reminded its regulated entities of the need to remain vigilant when it comes to cyber resilience, identifying the use of data backups as a weak spot.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach