Regal Partners acquires Merricks Capital

Regal Partners has announced it will acquire 100% of hard asset investment specialist Merricks Capital for approximately $235 million.

As at April 30, Merricks managed approximately $2.9 billion in capital across three dedicated funds and a number of co-investment vehicles for a broad range of wholesale wealth management firms, institutional clients and family offices.

The acquisition will cost Regal approximately $235 million, comprised of a cash payment of $40 million, subject to customary net debt, regulatory capital and working capital adjustments, and the issue of more than 63.9 million fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $3.05 per share.

Regal will also issue more than 10.9 million unlisted options in aggregate, to current employees of Merricks Capital in exchange for the cancellation of the options they hold in Merricks Capital as at the date of completion of the transaction.

The exercise of Regal options is conditional on the satisfaction of specific net profit before tax targets.

Completion of the acquisition is also conditional on Regal shareholders approving the issue of Regal shares and the Regal options at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in early July.

Merricks Capital was founded in 2007 by current executive chair and chief investment officer Adrian Redlich.

Redlich will join the company as Regal Partners' chief investment officer, income strategies, and will continue to lead the Merricks business.

The acquisition is expected to increase Regal Partners' total group funds under management by 24% to $15.1 billion.

"Over 17 years, Adrian Redlich and the Merricks Capital team have established themselves as a leading provider of alternative investment solutions, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors," Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said.

"The business is well-recognised as being a leader in the provision on innovative financing solutions to the agricultural, commercial real estate and specialised industrial and infrastructure sectors, leveraging the deep experience and capabilities of its 44-person team."

O'Connor said the addition of Merricks Capital will significantly expand the originating and underwriting capabilities for both groups.

"We are thrilled that Adrian and the Merricks team have chosen to partner with Regal for the next phase of their growth, and we believe that the combination of Regal and Merricks will be exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the continued growth in opportunities across private credit in Australia and New Zealand," he said.

Redlich said the acquisition will significantly accelerate scale and opportunity for its investors.

"Regal's extensive corporate relationships, diverse access to deal-flow opportunities and deeply experiences industry specialists will provide Merricks with a strong foundation for continued growth," Redlich said.

"Merricks Capital will retain its key people, branding and local presence, at the same time benefitting from access to Regal's well-regarded corporate and operating platforms."