Regal assets hit $18bn

Regal Partners' total assets under management (AUM) reached $17.7 billion in the last quarter.

This marks a 7% increase on the $16.5 billion of AUM reported at the end of March, driven by inflows and positive investment performance across different investment strategies.

Net AUM inflows in the quarter were about $600 million, which came from a range funds and asset classes. This includes PM Capital's global long-short and enhanced-yield strategies, Taurus Funds Management's mining finance fund, Merricks Capital credit strategies and co-investments and the unlisted multi-strategy Regal Partners Private Fund.

Positive market movement delivered nearly $1 billion to AUM.

Last month, Regal acquired a 50% stake in Sydney-based real estate investment manager Ark Capital Partners. It also acquired Mayfair Hotel in Adelaide hotel for $75 million.

Ark Capital Partners was founded in 2021 by Rahul Parrab and Mark Bullock, and they retain their shareholdings.

Under the deal, Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor and Adrian Redlich will join the Ark board alongside Parrab, Bullock and Sarah Townson. Ed Faraguna will serve as chief financial officer of Ark.

Regal said the acquisition marks a notable expansion of its existing alternatives portfolio, and said the strategy is highly complementary to its existing real estate capabilities as well.

Mayfair Hotel will be the seed asset for Ark and the Regal Partners Australian Hotel Opportunities strategy.

The acquisition in Ark Capital Partners is not included in the June AUM figures.

Ahead of releasing its first half 2025 results, Regal revised its estimated performance fee revenue to at least $40 million on a pre-tax and on a normalised basis from $35 million.

Regals expects that normalised net profit after tax is to be at least $40 million.

The performance fees earned were largely driven by Regal's global long-short equity strategies, including PM Capital's global equities strategy, the Regal Global Small Companies Fund, Regal Resources Royalties Fund, Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund and Regal Emerging Companies Fund III. There were also contributions from the partly owned Attunga Capital and Taurus Funds Management businesses.