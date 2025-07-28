Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal assets hit $18bn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:34PM

Regal Partners' total assets under management (AUM) reached $17.7 billion in the last quarter.

This marks a 7% increase on the $16.5 billion of AUM reported at the end of March, driven by inflows and positive investment performance across different investment strategies.

Net AUM inflows in the quarter were about $600 million, which came from a range funds and asset classes. This includes PM Capital's global long-short and enhanced-yield strategies, Taurus Funds Management's mining finance fund, Merricks Capital credit strategies and co-investments and the unlisted multi-strategy Regal Partners Private Fund.

Positive market movement delivered nearly $1 billion to AUM.

Last month, Regal acquired a 50% stake in Sydney-based real estate investment manager Ark Capital Partners. It also acquired Mayfair Hotel in Adelaide hotel for $75 million.

Ark Capital Partners was founded in 2021 by Rahul Parrab and Mark Bullock, and they retain their shareholdings.

Under the deal, Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor and Adrian Redlich will join the Ark board alongside Parrab, Bullock and Sarah Townson. Ed Faraguna will serve as chief financial officer of Ark.

Regal said the acquisition marks a notable expansion of its existing alternatives portfolio, and said the strategy is highly complementary to its existing real estate capabilities as well.

Mayfair Hotel will be the seed asset for Ark and the Regal Partners Australian Hotel Opportunities strategy.

The acquisition in Ark Capital Partners is not included in the June AUM figures.

Ahead of releasing its first half 2025 results, Regal revised its estimated performance fee revenue to at least $40 million on a pre-tax and on a normalised basis from $35 million.

Regals expects that normalised net profit after tax is to be at least $40 million.

The performance fees earned were largely driven by Regal's global long-short equity strategies, including PM Capital's global equities strategy, the Regal Global Small Companies Fund, Regal Resources Royalties Fund, Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund and Regal Emerging Companies Fund III. There were also contributions from the partly owned Attunga Capital and Taurus Funds Management businesses.

Read more: Ark Capital PartnersMayfair HotelPM CapitalTaurus Funds ManagementRegal Partners Private FundMark BullockRahul ParrabAdrian RedlichAttunga CapitalEd FaragunaMerricks CapitalSarah Townson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regal Partners adds to stable, plans hotels strategy
Regal Partners charts US expansion
Regal writes off Opthea, FUM takes 8% hit
Regal FUM hits record high
Regal, Magellan book performance fees
Franklin Templeton boosts sales team
Regal renews Platinum takeover talks
Global Credit Investments appoints new chief executive
Regal Partners acquires Merricks Capital
Regal shutters East Point AM

Editor's Choice

FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

MATTHEW WAI
The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

MLC AM reduces MultiSeries management fees

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Asset Management reduced its management fees across its four MultiSeries portfolios, starting on June 1.

ASIC issues warning over BTG Technology

ELIZA BAVIN
The regulator has warned investors against investing in unlicensed cryptocurrency futures products offered by BTG Technology Holdings.

Economic growth has 'moderated': CommSec

ELIZA BAVIN
Economic growth across Australian states and territories has moderated, held back by slowing public investment, population growth and household spending, according to CommSec.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media