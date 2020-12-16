Redpoint wins $50m mandate

Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.

Redpoint chief executive Max Cappetta said the mandate validates the manager's focus on sustainability and ESG, which includes the development of a proprietary framework.

"The incorporation of sustainability issues in equity portfolios has always been a key capability with Redpoint and is increasingly in demand by our clients. We are proud to support JANA's development of responsible investment solutions for their clients," Cappetta said.

"We are aligned with our client's demand to invest for good and see it as our mission to assist this transition by providing well-structured investment solutions."

The JANA SRI Australian Share Trust invests in an SRI manner and aims to exclude investments in companies with meaningful exposure to activities including manufacture of controversial weapons, production of alcohol and tobacco, gambling operation or manufacture and extraction of carbon intensive fossil fuels.

Redpoint fund manager partner GSFM's chief executive Damien McIntyre said the ongoing economic, social and health impacts of COVID-19 globally have reinforced the desire of many investors to consider investments focused on SRI.

"Across our suite of fund managers, there is a notable increase in investors demanding sustainability be embedded throughout their investments," McIntyre said.

"Redpoint has a deep, underlying commitment to sustainability across all of its strategies, and this mandate will assist with achieving its financial and societal expectations."

Redpoint also has an SRI mandate with Aware Super for Australian equities. Earlier this year, the boutique topped the Rainmaker mandate league tables by dollar amount for an $8.96 billion alternatives mandate.