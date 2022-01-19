NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Record inflows for HUB24

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:26PM

HUB24 has reported record platform inflows for the December quarter of the financial year.

HUB24 saw platform net inflows of $3.6 billion during the quarter, including $349 million transitioned from externally administered legacy IOOF private labels to Rhythm Super - the IOOF private label administered by HUB24.

Average monthly inflows for the platform are up 68% so far in the 2022 financial year, from $627 million last year to $1.1 billion.

HUB24 reported that 28 new distribution agreements were signed during the quarter.

The integration of Xplore Wealth is on track, the company said, with superannuation funds under administration from Xplore to be completely transferred to HUB24 during the fourth quarter.

The purchase price HUB24 paid for Xplore was reduced by $1.5 million (to $58.4 million) in line with calculations of the fair value of the HUB24 shares that were part of the total purchase price consideration

HUB24 is still moving to acquire Class after an announcement in October last year.

The Class board unanimously recommended to shareholders that they accept HUB24's proposal in the absence of a superior offer.

HUB24 said that if completed, the acquisition of Class will accelerate its "platform of the future" strategy.

Read more: ClassIOOFXplore WealthRhythm Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022
Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
Choice products not so choice: APRA
What you read in 2021
HUB24, Class alter acquisition terms
IOOF completes platform overhaul
IOOF moves forward with rebrand
Super fund documents unreadable: Study
IOOF to adopt new name, brand

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.