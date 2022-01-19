Record inflows for HUB24

HUB24 has reported record platform inflows for the December quarter of the financial year.

HUB24 saw platform net inflows of $3.6 billion during the quarter, including $349 million transitioned from externally administered legacy IOOF private labels to Rhythm Super - the IOOF private label administered by HUB24.

Average monthly inflows for the platform are up 68% so far in the 2022 financial year, from $627 million last year to $1.1 billion.

HUB24 reported that 28 new distribution agreements were signed during the quarter.

The integration of Xplore Wealth is on track, the company said, with superannuation funds under administration from Xplore to be completely transferred to HUB24 during the fourth quarter.

The purchase price HUB24 paid for Xplore was reduced by $1.5 million (to $58.4 million) in line with calculations of the fair value of the HUB24 shares that were part of the total purchase price consideration

HUB24 is still moving to acquire Class after an announcement in October last year.

The Class board unanimously recommended to shareholders that they accept HUB24's proposal in the absence of a superior offer.

HUB24 said that if completed, the acquisition of Class will accelerate its "platform of the future" strategy.