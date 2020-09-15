NEWS
Executive Appointments
Realindex appoints former BlackRock executive
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:05PM

First Sentier Investors' systematic equities manager Realindex Investment has appointed a former BlackRock executive to the newly created role of senior quantitative portfolio manager.

Joanna Nash has 13 years' experience in quantitative investment and joins from Acadian Asset Management where she was a senior portfolio management.

She previously spent over a decade at BlackRock where she was a portfolio manager within scientific equities, vice president of Australian equities and head of sustainable investment in Australia.

Prior to her time at BlackRock, Nash  was a senior quantitative analyst at Commonwealth Bank and a consultant at NERA Economic Consulting.

Realindex chief executive Andrew Francis welcomed Nash to the team and said she is an in impressive investment professional.

"She brings significant experience in quantitative investment management and product development.  Moreover, Joanna's experience in sustainable investment will be valuable, as clients increasingly look to us for systematic strategies that take into account environmental, social and governance considerations," Francis said.

Nash has also been a lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney in financial econometrics and at New York University teaching foundations of finance.

Commenting on her appointment Nash said: "I am pleased to be joining such a high-calibre team of professionals, and look forward to playing a key role in the growth of Realindex's quantitative investment strategies. With the increased focus on sustainable investing by clients, I'm looking forward to adding to Realindex's capabilities."

Realindex manages $25.8 billion in assets under management across a number of funds invested in Australian, global and emerging market equities.

