Investment
Real estate manager launches fresh fund
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:00PM

An ASX-listed real estate investment manager has established a new managed fund, following the acquisition of a regional shopping centre in NSW for $60 million.

Elanor Investors Group has launched the Riverside Plaza Syndicate after acquiring the Riverside Plaza; a Coles supermarket shopping centre located in Queanbeyan, NSW.

The plaza reflects a passing yield of 7.9% per annum, and a capital value of $2787 per square meter of lettable land, Elanor said.

The 3.7 hectare site features a "strongly performing" Coles supermarket, as well as 45 specialty non-discretionary focused goods and services retailers. The shopping centre also boasts a prime location, superior car parking and a significant government employment base, the investment manager said.

Elanor believes the real estate asset also boasts "significant value-add opportunities" from the repositioning of a vacant Target store.

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said he was pleased with the strong investor demand for the fund.

"The acquisition of Riverside Plaza exemplifies our strategy of acquiring well located town centre retail real estate where we identify opportunities to unlock value through repurposing the real estate to deliver strong returns for our capital partners," he said.

"We see this as an area of significant growth potential for the group."

Elanor co-head of real estate Michael Baliva said the Riverside Plaza was a significant value-add for investors given its prime location and the opportunity to reposition the former Target space into an essential service provider, such as a medical or health service.

"We look forward to applying our retail repositioning capability to this acquisition and building on our strong track record of successfully repositioning town centre retail real estate," he said.

Elanor listed on the ASX in 2014 under the ticker code ENN, and manages $1.9 billion in assets and funds under management across both Australia and New Zealand.

The manager focuses on commercial office, healthcare real estate, retail real estate, hotels, tourism and leisure.

VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
