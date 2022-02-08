NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Real Asset Management hires from QIC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 8 FEB 2022   12:10PM

Australian owned wealth and asset manager Real Asset Management (RAM) has appointed Matthew Strotton as head of funds management for its real estate division.

Strotton has more than 25 years' real estate experience in global markets across capital transactions, product development, investment, and funds management.

He joins RAM after more than 19 years at QIC Global Real Estate where he was global director and head of funds management, with responsibility for the group's Australian and United States portfolios.

Strotton was instrumental in increasing QIC's real estate AUM by over $10 billion.

He established QIC's real estate brand and capabilities in the United States and assembled large tranches of the group's global portfolio by constructing long term solutions for investment partners.

Prior to joining QIC, he worked for Lendlease in a range of development roles in Australia.

RAM chief executive Scott Kelly said hiring Strotton represents a further strengthening of a talented real estate team and will provide many opportunities to apply his expertise and experience.

"Matthew will play an integral role in crystallising our existing strategic plans and platforms in the unlisted and listed spaces as well as forging new partnerships and opportunities," he said.

Strotton joins RAM during a transformational period for the business as it seeks to accelerate its rapid growth trajectory in the property sector.

In the third quarter of 2021 RAM listed its first Real Estate Investment Trust on the ASX, the RAM Essential Services Property Fund.

The fund consists of a geographically diversified and defensive portfolio of pure medical and essential retail-based properties, underpinned by a high-quality essential services tenant profile including hospital operators and leading national supermarkets.

RAM has also acquired four properties for its RAM Diversified Property Fund, a new defensive unlisted property fund with a focus on office, retail, industrial and alternative sectors.

"I am excited to join a highly successful and energised team to deliver on existing successes and to bring new avenues of capital solutions and growth to the RAM group," Strotton said.

Read more: Real Asset ManagementMatthew StrottonScott Kelly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Real Asset Management to list REIT, makes hire
IMAP names award winners
Real AM considers listing new REIT
DNR Capital tries small caps on for size
The tools to capture quality
Investment bonds see seismic shift: Zenith
Real AM launches multi-asset portfolios for HNW clients
Boutique wealth firm names new COO
Asset manager seeks to demystify hybrids
Real Asset Management embraces SMAs

Editor's Choice

Super baby bonus proposed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) is proposing a $5000 superannuation baby bonus be introduced, as the industry also calls for the government to prioritise the removal of the $450 threshold as parliamentary sitting resumes.

Magellan funds under review

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
After Magellan co-founder Hamish Douglass announced he would take extended medical leave, the company's share price dove and its fund ratings are under review.

AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue

KARREN VERGARA
MetLife and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees have joined forces to raise awareness about the importance of group insurance in a bid to tackle the underinsurance problem.

Class chief exits following takeover

KARREN VERGARA
The chief executive of Class will exit this month as HUB24 folds its newly acquired firm into a new business unit.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.