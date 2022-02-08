Real Asset Management hires from QIC

Australian owned wealth and asset manager Real Asset Management (RAM) has appointed Matthew Strotton as head of funds management for its real estate division.

Strotton has more than 25 years' real estate experience in global markets across capital transactions, product development, investment, and funds management.

He joins RAM after more than 19 years at QIC Global Real Estate where he was global director and head of funds management, with responsibility for the group's Australian and United States portfolios.

Strotton was instrumental in increasing QIC's real estate AUM by over $10 billion.

He established QIC's real estate brand and capabilities in the United States and assembled large tranches of the group's global portfolio by constructing long term solutions for investment partners.

Prior to joining QIC, he worked for Lendlease in a range of development roles in Australia.

RAM chief executive Scott Kelly said hiring Strotton represents a further strengthening of a talented real estate team and will provide many opportunities to apply his expertise and experience.

"Matthew will play an integral role in crystallising our existing strategic plans and platforms in the unlisted and listed spaces as well as forging new partnerships and opportunities," he said.

Strotton joins RAM during a transformational period for the business as it seeks to accelerate its rapid growth trajectory in the property sector.

In the third quarter of 2021 RAM listed its first Real Estate Investment Trust on the ASX, the RAM Essential Services Property Fund.

The fund consists of a geographically diversified and defensive portfolio of pure medical and essential retail-based properties, underpinned by a high-quality essential services tenant profile including hospital operators and leading national supermarkets.

RAM has also acquired four properties for its RAM Diversified Property Fund, a new defensive unlisted property fund with a focus on office, retail, industrial and alternative sectors.

"I am excited to join a highly successful and energised team to deliver on existing successes and to bring new avenues of capital solutions and growth to the RAM group," Strotton said.