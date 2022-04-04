RBA names new deputy governor

RBA names new deputy governorBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 4 APR 2022 12:34PM
Michele Bullock has become the first female deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Bullock has been with the central bank since 1985 and served as an assistant governor since 2010.
Bullock is currently assistant governor, financial system with responsibility for the RBA's work on financial stability and oversight of the payments system. Prior to this she served as assistant governor of business services with oversight of the RBA's operational businesses including note issue, payments settlements and banking.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced her appointment on Friday, saying the government is looking forward to working with her.
Bullock is also a member of the Council of Financial Regulators and works extensively with APRA, ASIC and Treasury.
She replaces Guy Debelle who announced his resignation last month; he has taken a role with Fortescue Future Industries.
Frydenberg thanked Debelle for his contribution to the RBA over nearly three decades, including the last six as deputy governor.
