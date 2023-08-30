RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia is assessing how the economic effects of climate change may affect monetary policy, including the merits of flexible inflation targeting.

Speaking at the Sir Leslie Melville Lecture in Canberra, future governor Michele Bullock noted that the bank's flexible inflation target is between 2 and 3%, and to integrate the implications of climate change for monetary policy, "the bank needs to understand how the physical effects of a changing climate and the transition to a lower emissions economy will affect inflation and its determinants.

"Many of the physical and transition impacts of climate change affect the supply side of the economy," Bullock said.

"While monetary policy works primarily by influencing the level of demand and expectations of inflation, supply-side developments also need to be considered. As well as short-term effects on supply, climate change may also have an impact on longer run concepts like potential output and the neutral real interest rate, which can help to inform assessments on the appropriate stance of monetary policy."

Because climate change could impact on an economy's ability to produce goods and services - economic output - climate change "might also affect the neutral interest rate and, therefore, the stance of monetary policy," Bullock said.

"These concepts are difficult enough to assess in real time in the normal course, let alone when climate change is introducing additional variability and uncertainty."

She added that monetary policy has always had to grapple with supply shocks, structural changes, and uncertainty.

"But some are new - in particular, the heightened uncertainty around how the climate will change and how this will impact the economy and financial system," she said.

"Furthermore, these changes are occurring over a prolonged timeframe, not just a normal business/policy cycle. And there is uncertainty around the evolution of technology and the speed with which climate, economic and social systems can adapt."

Bullock noted that the April 2023 RBA review examined the role of monetary policy and climate change. The report said the RBA should "take account of climate risks but not use monetary policy to address them," as part of the sweeping overhaul of how the central bank functions.

"On a broader scale, there is a question about whether climate-related trends could cause central banks to re-examine the relative merits of flexible inflation targeting," Bullock said. "The RBA Review considered this question but found that flexible inflation targeting had served the Bank well and recommended its continued use.

"Nevertheless, I expect that debate will continue."

In the short term "many of the physical effects of climate change can be treated as a negative supply shock," and that conventional wisdom suggests that monetary policy "should largely look through short-term supply shocks" such as temporary increases in prices that may lead to short term inflation spikes.

"However, if these disruptions become more frequent, severe or protracted due to climate change, prices could become more volatile, or if there are persistent adverse effects on productive capacity, remain higher for longer," Bullock said.

"The longer inflation is allowed to remain high, the greater the risk that expectations will drift higher, and the greater the real economic costs will be of bringing inflation back down."

Bullock explained that the transition to a lower carbon economy, particularly in the energy transition, may also impact inflation.

"This is because energy prices have a sizeable direct impact on inflation, with retail electricity and gas prices accounting for around 3% of the CPI basket," she said.

"There are also indirect effects, as businesses can be expected to gradually pass on higher energy costs to the prices consumers pay for goods and services. So how the transition plays out for energy prices is going to be an important consideration for monetary policy over coming years."

In the same speech, Bullock announced that the RBA has committed to a net zero target for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.