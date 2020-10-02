NEWS
Regulatory
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:34PM

ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia have outlined their expectations for the replacement of ASX's clearing and settlement system CHESS, as it shifts towards more contemporary and flexible software.

The importance of replacing the system in a timely and safe manner was demonstrated during recent record trading volumes and CHESS processing delays which occurred during March, the regulators said.

RBA Assistant Governor Michele Bullock said the replacement was critical to manage systemic risk going forward.

"CHESS has supported the clearing and settlement of Australian equities for over 25 years but is becoming harder to maintain and is less flexible than contemporary software," she said.

"Replacing the system with more modern technology is critical to ASX's ongoing management of systemic risk."

CHESS is expected to be replaced as soon as this can safely be achieved by the ASX, ASIC and the RBA said, taking into account user feedback from the exchange's recent consultation on a revised implementation timeline.

The regulators expect the ASX to demonstrate the readiness of the replacement system, and provide supporting independent assurances to regulators before migrating to the new system.

ASIC and the RBA are co-regulators of licensed clearing and settlement facilities, with ASX Clear and ASX Settlement both required to ensure that their services are provided in a fair and effective way.

"ASIC believes the Australian financial system requires contemporary CS infrastructure that is efficient, resilient, reliable and scalable to meet existing and future needs of the market and participants," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

ASIC and the RBA, as well as the broader Council of Financial Regulators and the ACCC, were closely supervising the ASX's conduct during the replacement program.

"The regulatory expectations seek to ensure that ASX remains responsive to users' evolving needs and provides access to its monopoly cash equity CS services on a transparent and non-discriminatory basis with terms and conditions, including pricing, that are fair and reasonable," ASIC said.

This supervision will be focused on the exchange's governance of the change program, as well as its engagement with stakeholders, the functional/technical aspects of the replacement system, and the ASX's management of associated risks, the corporate watchdog said.

"In order to demonstrate its readiness to migrate to the new system, ASX is expected to provide independent assurances to the regulators," ASIC said.

"Seeking independent assurances is also consistent with an enterprise risk management three-lines-of-defence model."

The new clearing and settlement system must meet the availability, resilience, recoverability, performance and security requirements that CHESS meets today, it said.

"ASX has announced non-functional business requirements for the replacement system that will exceed these minimum requirements," ASIC said.

"ASX will need to provide assurances to demonstrate that these non-functional requirements have been met."

The exchange is also expected to achieve a significant uplift in capabilities for intraday trade and end-of-day processing in its new system.

Read more: ASICASXCHESSReserve Bank of AustraliaACCCCathie ArmourMichele Bullock
VIEW COMMENTS
