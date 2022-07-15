Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge

The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, the lowest level since 1974, and near-record inflation hasn't subsided, leading experts to believe that aggressive rate hikes will continue.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showed the number of jobs this month jumped by 88,000 people and unemployment fell by 54,000.

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said the large fall in unemployment this month reflected more people than usual entering employment and lower numbers of employed people becoming unemployed.

"Together these flows reflect an increasingly tight labour market, with high demand for engaging and retaining workers, as well as ongoing labour shortages," Jarvis said.

VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler believes the unemployment rate is likely to keep falling towards 3% this year.

Chesler added: "This number is likely to worry the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)."

"With the employment market continuing to tighten markedly and no signs of inflation easing, the RBA is likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its August meeting, with several increases potentially following after that depending on how the economy reacts to the mega rate rises of June and July."

He said that with interest rates rising globally, equity markets would continue to be vulnerable to further sell-offs. In a silver lining, he said the Australian share market would likely continue to outperform the US.

UBS commented that low unemployment paired with a spike in minimum wage argues for rapid RBA hikes.

UBS said: "The drop in the unemployment rate (and underutilisation rate over recent months) - as well as record highs in business survey measures of capacity utilisation, labour costs and selling prices - indicates extreme tightness in both labour and product markets."

This poses upside risk to wages and inflation the investment bank noted.

"We still expect the RBA to also keep hiking quickly in the near-term, with another 50bps lift in August to 1.85%. However, the risks are now clearly tilted to an even larger 75 basis point move, especially if Q2 CPI also surprises to the upside again and the Federal Reserve ends up hiking 100 basis points," UBS said.

That being said, RBA governor Phillip Lowe has argued that a 75-basis point move was never on the table as an option. Then again, Lowe once said Australia's inflation was transitory.

Barclays expects the RBA to hike aggressively until the official cash rate reaches 2%. After the cash rate reaches this minimum 2% floor, Barclays forecasts that the bar for further increases will be high.

"We think the RBA will wait to assess the macroeconomic data, given the uncertainty around imported inflation and the effects of its aggressive hiking for the first time since 2010," Barclays said.

The bank predicts the RBA hiking cycle to end at 2.5%.