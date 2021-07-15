NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Raiz rolls out SMSF functionality

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUL 2021   12:24PM

Self-managed superannuation fund trustees are the latest target market for financial services platform Raiz.

Raiz Invest is now open to SMSFs.

It charges a fee of 0.275% per annum for balances over $15,000 ($20,000 for the Custom Portfolio offer) which is all inclusive.

There is no brokerage for unlimited allocation changes, no switching fees between portfolios, and no fee for automatic rebalancing.

Raiz is now reaching out to financial advisers, asking them whether they think its products are in the best interests of clients and should be on approved product lists.

Meanwhile, the latest SMSF research from Vanguard and Investment Trends found that SMSF assets have rebounded to an all-time high of $787 billion in March 2021 following COVID-induced losses last year ($694 billion in March 2020).

The total number of SMSFs also continues to grow, with some 597,000 SMSFs established as of March 2021, despite the annual rate of establishment at decade lows.

According to the research, SMSFs trustees are also getting younger, with the average age falling from 48 to 46 years old.

Players like Raiz getting into the SMSF market certainly makes sense, as the Investment Trends research found SMSFs are increasingly looking for ways to get into equities in the low-rate environment.

More than 60% of trustees surveyed said they had a positive outlook on Australian shares, and almost 50% said they had a positive outlook on international shares.

Investment Trends reported that SMSFs are also more willing to invest in ETFs and small cap and speculative shares in 2021 than they were in 2020.

Read more: Investment TrendsRaiz InvestCustom PortfolioVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT Panorama completes migration
Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Adviser ETF use grows
Praemium strengthens distribution efforts
Demand soars for global equities ETFs
Vanguard lowers platform fees
Active managers lead new ETF issuers
Goodments by Douugh now in Australia
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Aware Super awards $30bn mandate

Editor's Choice

AMP Capital fund reduces fees, secures major loan

KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF) is shaking up its management fee structure and has announced that it secured a major loan for one of its key assets.

ASI specialist joins boutique

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Aberdeen Standard Investments' (ASI) senior investment specialist, cross-asset has jumped ship to a financial advice asset consultant.

IFM airport bid falls over

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The IFM Investors bid to purchase Sydney Airport for $8.25 a share has been rejected.

Praemium strengthens distribution efforts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former head of wholesale at Fidelity is joining the platform provider's distribution team.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.