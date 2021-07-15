Raiz rolls out SMSF functionality

Self-managed superannuation fund trustees are the latest target market for financial services platform Raiz.

Raiz Invest is now open to SMSFs.

It charges a fee of 0.275% per annum for balances over $15,000 ($20,000 for the Custom Portfolio offer) which is all inclusive.

There is no brokerage for unlimited allocation changes, no switching fees between portfolios, and no fee for automatic rebalancing.

Raiz is now reaching out to financial advisers, asking them whether they think its products are in the best interests of clients and should be on approved product lists.

Meanwhile, the latest SMSF research from Vanguard and Investment Trends found that SMSF assets have rebounded to an all-time high of $787 billion in March 2021 following COVID-induced losses last year ($694 billion in March 2020).

The total number of SMSFs also continues to grow, with some 597,000 SMSFs established as of March 2021, despite the annual rate of establishment at decade lows.

According to the research, SMSFs trustees are also getting younger, with the average age falling from 48 to 46 years old.

Players like Raiz getting into the SMSF market certainly makes sense, as the Investment Trends research found SMSFs are increasingly looking for ways to get into equities in the low-rate environment.

More than 60% of trustees surveyed said they had a positive outlook on Australian shares, and almost 50% said they had a positive outlook on international shares.

Investment Trends reported that SMSFs are also more willing to invest in ETFs and small cap and speculative shares in 2021 than they were in 2020.