Executive Appointments
Raiz appoints new chair
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 13 NOV 2020   11:58AM

Raiz Invest has announced the appointment of a new chair with a background in digital marketing focusing on growth companies.

Kevin Moore is set to take the position of chair and non-executive director. He is a digital market specialist with a long history of global board and governance experience.

Raiz said Moore has a corporate career with director level marketing and general management experience across 30 countries, having successfully launched and grown Australian and global brands.

His other non-executive responsibilities include being the chair of CROSSMARK Asia Pacific, chair of digital marketing company The Now Communications Group and independent non-executive director of InvestSMART.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said the appointment of someone with a marketing background was a strategic decision.

"The appointment of Kevin, with significant marketing and  general management experience in growth companies across Australia and Southeast Asia, comes at an important juncture for Raiz with the business expanding into Malaysia and Indonesia and the growth and consolidation of the Australian business," Lucas said.

"Management and the board are well positioned to take Raiz to the next level in Australia and Southeast Asia with the recent appointments of Brendan Malone as chief executive of the Australian business and Kelly Humphreys as non-executive director, and my increasing focus on the global business as group chief executive."

Moore's appointment coincides with the resignation of Peter Anthony Fay as non-executive director and chair of the company.

Fay joined the board in October 2016 and played a key role in the company's early growth and IPO in 2018.

Raiz said after four years Fay decided it was time to resign from the board to pursue other interests.

"[He] has made a significant contribution to the business through his experience of financial markets, management, product development, compliance and risk management," Lucas said.

"On behalf of the board and management I would like to thank him for his board leadership and wise counsel, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Read more: Raiz InvestKevin MooreGeorge LucasPeter Anthony FayBrendan MaloneKelly Humphreys
VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
