RainmakerLive rebrands to Rainmaker MarketPro

Rainmaker Information has rebranded the RainmakerLive terminal to Rainmaker MarketPro and introduced several key product updates.

"Rainmaker MarketPro is the only local source of data and insights for wealth managers that is backed by global technology and data capabilities, as part of the ISS Market Intelligence business," Rainmaker Information managing director Christopher Page said.

"The change to Rainmaker MarketPro brings our platform in line with our peers across ISS Market Intelligence, who have brought MarketPro to wealth management and financial services firms in the US and EMEA markets."

ISS Market Intelligence acquired Rainmaker Information in 2021.

The new-look Rainmaker MarketPro now provides access to managed accounts and model portfolios investment product searches, new continuing professional development modules and access to Plan For Life research reports.

Rainmaker's wider data solutions software and DMI Systems will also rebrand to Rainmaker MarketLink.

The managed accounts integration, which is currently in phase one, has more than 200 model portfolios attached to underlying investments, consultants and platform access.

"The new integrated model portfolio data in Rainmaker MarketPro will present investment managers with opportunities for winning contestable money within the managed accounts market," Rainmaker Information head of business development James Yin said.

The new CPD module in Rainmaker MarketPro expands on existing infrastructure from FS Aspire CPD, which provides access professional development content related to superannuation and investment management.

"Rainmaker MarketPro is the only CPD offering that provides CPD alongside a leading business development, market research and competitive intelligence platform," Page said.

Furthermore, Plan For Life clients will be given access to Rainmaker MarketPro to access data and reports as part of Rainmaker's wider research report library.

Life insurance, retirement solutions and managed funds data sets are also available on the terminal.

"Plan For Life's research has been a trusted source of information for insurers and investment managers since 1989," Page said.

"Pooling our research and data together will provide even more data integration and competitive insights for our clients."

Financial Standard and Rainmaker Information are both part of ISS STOXX.