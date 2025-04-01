Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

RainmakerLive rebrands to Rainmaker MarketPro

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:43PM

Rainmaker Information has rebranded the RainmakerLive terminal to Rainmaker MarketPro and introduced several key product updates.

"Rainmaker MarketPro is the only local source of data and insights for wealth managers that is backed by global technology and data capabilities, as part of the ISS Market Intelligence business," Rainmaker Information managing director Christopher Page said.

"The change to Rainmaker MarketPro brings our platform in line with our peers across ISS Market Intelligence, who have brought MarketPro to wealth management and financial services firms in the US and EMEA markets."

ISS Market Intelligence acquired Rainmaker Information in 2021.

The new-look Rainmaker MarketPro now provides access to managed accounts and model portfolios investment product searches, new continuing professional development modules and access to Plan For Life research reports.

Rainmaker's wider data solutions software and DMI Systems will also rebrand to Rainmaker MarketLink.

The managed accounts integration, which is currently in phase one, has more than 200 model portfolios attached to underlying investments, consultants and platform access.

"The new integrated model portfolio data in Rainmaker MarketPro will present investment managers with opportunities for winning contestable money within the managed accounts market," Rainmaker Information head of business development James Yin said.

The new CPD module in Rainmaker MarketPro expands on existing infrastructure from FS Aspire CPD, which provides access professional development content related to superannuation and investment management.

"Rainmaker MarketPro is the only CPD offering that provides CPD alongside a leading business development, market research and competitive intelligence platform," Page said.

Furthermore, Plan For Life clients will be given access to Rainmaker MarketPro to access data and reports as part of Rainmaker's wider research report library.

Life insurance, retirement solutions and managed funds data sets are also available on the terminal.

"Plan For Life's research has been a trusted source of information for insurers and investment managers since 1989," Page said.

"Pooling our research and data together will provide even more data integration and competitive insights for our clients."

Financial Standard and Rainmaker Information are both part of ISS STOXX.

Read more: Rainmaker MarketProRainmaker InformationISS Market IntelligenceRainmakerLiveChristopher PageDMI SystemsFinancial StandardFS Aspire CPDISS STOXXJames YinRainmaker MarketLink
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vanguard ETFs record most consistent monthly net flows: Research
CareSuper to merge with meat industry fund
The super fund scouring the dark web to protect members
Court approves Caddick SMSF class action settlement
Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Modern family offices want values aligned, pioneer companies
Underinvestment in Southeast Asia a 'big issue' for Australia
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts
Nominate now for the 2025 MAX Awards

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media