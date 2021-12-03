NEWS
General

Rainmaker executive awarded prestigious scholarship

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 DEC 2021   12:45PM

The executive director of media at Rainmaker Group, publisher of Financial Standard, has been named as one of two inaugural recipients of Chief Executive Women's (CEW) Maureen Kerridge AM Scholarship.

Rainmaker Group executive director of media and Money magazine editor-in-chief Michelle Baltazar has been awarded the scholarship alongside Australian Football League media manager Nadine Rabah.

The scholarship recognises women in leadership in Australia's media, television and advertising space. It is awarded in honour of the late Maureen Kerridge, a member of CEW and the first woman to run a television network in Australia and first woman to lead a free-to-air network globally.

Keith Kerridge, Maureen's husband, said his late wife "would be thrilled by the 'finance and football' focus of the first scholarship winners".

"She was passionate about supporting women stepping into leadership roles and she revelled in mentoring younger women in all spheres. She never did anything by halves, so we hope Michelle and Nadine bring this same energy to their scholarships," he said.

With the scholarship, Baltazar will join the Technology and Innovation Acceleration Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Baltazar said she is honoured to be one of the scholarship's inaugural recipients.

"The opportunity to study at MIT comes at the right time in my professional development. Technology is a disruptive and transformative force in contemporary business and society and through this scholarship, I will be better equipped to understand how we can harness it to reshape the future of Australian media," she said.

Thanking the Kerridge family and CEW, Baltazar added: "This is an amazing initiative that will go a long way in addressing gender equity and diversity in my profession."

"I would also like to thank my mentors and share this recognition with my colleagues at Rainmaker who have supported me in my endeavours. I deeply care about the importance of financial empowerment and the role that the media industry plays in financial literacy."

Rabah will use her scholarship to study at Harvard Business School in Boston, undertaking the Authentic Leader Development Program.

Rabah said it is both a privilege and an honour to receive the scholarship in Kerridge's name, thanking the Kerridge family for the opportunities it is affording women in media.

"I aim to make a difference in football and, more importantly, use sport as a vehicle to connect with communities across the country. I am determined to progress the game on and off the field and pride myself on being a strong but fair leader who values hard work and honesty," she said.

"I would like to thank my team at the AFL and the leaders across the AFL industry who have supported me throughout the course of my career, and I hope to always support those beside me and those coming behind me in a similar way."

Also commenting, CEW Scholarships chair Deidre Willmott said: "We are delighted to recognise emerging women leaders in media, who will honour Maureen's remarkable leadership and achievements."

"The generosity of the Kerridge family will allow the winners to gain the skills they need to continue growing their careers in the industry."

