Investment
Quoted funds going strong at Mainstream
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:33PM

Mainstream said half of the 150,000 plus investors it services are now invested in a quoted fund, as it reports December quarter assets.

Mainstream added $14 billion in funds under advice, four clients and 53 funds in the quarter ending December 2020. It now has $224.8 billion in total funds under advice, 362 clients and 1202 funds.

Mainstream attributed the $14 billion or 6.6% increase in FUA from the September quarter to improvement in market conditions ($6 billion) and net inflows of $7.9 billion, including wins in US private equity and the Australian business.

"We continue to see consolidation of smaller clients and engagement with larger fund managers due to our market positioning and brand," it said.

Number of investors serviced by Mainstream grew to 157,066 (an addition of 71,033 in the December quarter), which it attributed to go-live of quoted managed funds.

Overall, Mainstream has added $37.4 billion to its funds under administration over the 12 months ending December 2020, of which 88% or $32.8 billion were net inflows and 12% or $4.6 billion were market movements.

"Mainstream ended 2020 with a strong position, with funds under administration up 7% on the prior quarter and 20% on the prior year," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.

"Our growth over last three months was driven by buoyant market conditions and continued new business wins in the US and Australian particularly off the back of our proprietary quoted fund operations. Quoted funds are gaining traction with fund managers because of the efficiency and improved investor experience...50% of the investors that Mainstream service are now invested in a quoted fund."

The company expects to release its full-year results on February 19.

