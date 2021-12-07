Quinbrook acquires battery storage specialist

Renewable energy infrastructure investor Quinbrook Investment Partners has acquired a UK-based battery storage trading platform.

Quinbrook has acquired Habitat Energy, a specialist in battery storage optimisation based in Oxford, UK. It will support the platform's growth strategy, with plans to expand into Australia and the US.

"Habitat has developed and use advanced machine learning and algorithmic capabilities to optimise the strategic and financial value of battery storage assets within deregulated power markets, both stand-alone and co-located with renewables," Quinbrook said.

"Habitat has established itself as one of the top performing platforms amongst UK market players focusing on optimising flexible generation and storage."

Habitat will be deployed to optimise battery storage assets within Quinbrook's portfolio, while also continuing to offer its services independently to new and existing clients.

"We believe that the 'net zero' power systems of tomorrow are moving rapidly and inexorably to a place where renewable power assets and storage in all its forms will be managed and optimised with advanced algorithmic capabilities," Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook said.

"The transactional velocity and complexity will quickly overwhelm the ability of current practices to cope with the scale of the transition now underway. We believe Habitat is truly ahead of the game in devising 'state of the art' methods at the leading edge of data science combined with the power markets know-how to maintain competitive edge."

He added that Habitat is a unique business with a stand-out team and technology platform that Quinbrook plans "to take well beyond battery storage".

"This is an important strategic move for Quinbrook and will further differentiate our capabilities as a specialist investor in next generation renewables," Scaysbrook said.