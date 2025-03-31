Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Queensland adviser banned for five years

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 31 MAR 2025   12:41PM

A Queensland financial adviser has been banned by ASIC for failing to act in the best interests of his clients and failing to prioritise their interests.

Grant Thomson is banned from providing financial services, controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business until at least 23 March 2030.

Thomson was a financial adviser with Australian Mortgage and Financial Advisers from 1 September 2023 to 27 November 2023, and LFG Financial Services between 28 November 2023 and 24 March 2025.

ASIC's review found that Thomson failed to prioritise his client's interests and provided insurance advice that included recommended levels of cover that incorporated mortgages which his clients had not yet obtained while he was authorised by Australian Mortgage and Financial Advisers.

Further, ASIC identified that Thomson arranged for clients to sign application forms, ongoing advice service agreements and authority to proceed documents prior to clients receiving Statements of Advice (SoA).

From its findings, ASIC believes that Thomson is not a "fit and proper person", not adequately trained nor competent, and will likely contravene a financial services law in future, ASIC said.

As a result, Thomson has been banned for five years, though some exemptions were allowed.

The banning has taken effect on March 24 but allows Thomson to:

  1. until 31 August 2025, control, whether alone or in concert with one or more other entities, each of Balanced Life Financial Group Pty Ltd (BLFG) and Balanced Life Wealth Strategies Pty Ltd (BLWS); and
  2. until 30 September 2025, perform any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business by either BLFG or BLWS.
Thomson's banning has been recorded in ASIC's banned and disqualified register and he has the right to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal.

Read more: ASICAustralian Mortgage and Financial AdvisersGrant ThomsonAdministrative Review TribunalBalanced Life Financial Group Pty LtdLFG Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans adviser jailed for supplying drugs
ASIC tiptoes around private markets intervention
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
RBA and ASIC slam the ASX: 'Deeply disappointed'
ASIC told to 'end the chaos' of ASX CHESS issues
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs
Government plans to develop 'fit for purpose' digital asset regime
SQM places private credit sector on watch
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
ASIC freezes assets Shield, First Guardian marketer

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media