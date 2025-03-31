Queensland adviser banned for five years

A Queensland financial adviser has been banned by ASIC for failing to act in the best interests of his clients and failing to prioritise their interests.

Grant Thomson is banned from providing financial services, controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business until at least 23 March 2030.

Thomson was a financial adviser with Australian Mortgage and Financial Advisers from 1 September 2023 to 27 November 2023, and LFG Financial Services between 28 November 2023 and 24 March 2025.

ASIC's review found that Thomson failed to prioritise his client's interests and provided insurance advice that included recommended levels of cover that incorporated mortgages which his clients had not yet obtained while he was authorised by Australian Mortgage and Financial Advisers.

Further, ASIC identified that Thomson arranged for clients to sign application forms, ongoing advice service agreements and authority to proceed documents prior to clients receiving Statements of Advice (SoA).

From its findings, ASIC believes that Thomson is not a "fit and proper person", not adequately trained nor competent, and will likely contravene a financial services law in future, ASIC said.

As a result, Thomson has been banned for five years, though some exemptions were allowed.

The banning has taken effect on March 24 but allows Thomson to:

until 31 August 2025, control, whether alone or in concert with one or more other entities, each of Balanced Life Financial Group Pty Ltd (BLFG) and Balanced Life Wealth Strategies Pty Ltd (BLWS); and until 30 September 2025, perform any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business by either BLFG or BLWS.

Thomson's banning has been recorded in ASIC's banned and disqualified register and he has the right to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal.