Queen's honours highlight industry veterans, ESG experts

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   8:51AM

Several well-known names in the financial services industry, past and present, were recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday honours.

Awarded in the General Division of the Order of Australia was former Superannuation Trust of Australia (STA) and UniSuper chief Ann Byrne. Recognised for her significant service to the superannuation sector was, Byrne led STA for eight years before heading UniSuper for another eight. She was then chief executive of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors until 2013. Byrne was also a founding member of Women in Super and remains in the industry today as a director of LUCRF Super.

Joe de Bruyn was also recognised for his service to industrial relations and for superannuation reform. He was national secretary of the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association from 1978 to 2014 and is now national president. He is also a previous longstanding director of Rest.

Elsewhere, Investors Mutual founder Anton Tagliaferro was recognised for his service to charitable organisations and to the investment sector. In addition to IML, Tagliaferro founded the TAG Family Foundation, a private philanthropic foundation focused on education.

In the ESG space, Ausbil's head of ESG research Mans Carlsson for service to the sustainable investment sector was awarded in the General Division, as was LeapFrog Investments founder Andrew Kuper.

Meanwhile, in the insurance sector, Steadfast founder Robert Kelly was honoured, recognised for his service to the industry and also to the community.

In addition to familiar faces, this year honours were also bestowed upon two lesser known names in the public service who have been instrumental in shaping the financial services industry in recent years.

Receiving a Public Service Medal was Michael Bath, for outstanding public service to support Australia's finance and securitisation market during both the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. Bath "was responsible for the Commonwealth's interest rate swap portfolio, financial asset management and debt management strategy, as well as establishing and running investment programs to implement government policies."

Simon Writer was also awarded the Public Service Medal for his work in delivering the extensive package of legislative reform that followed the Royal Commission in 2018 as well as the government's response to COVID-19; "Writer's outstanding leadership and excellent service in the management of Treasury's legislative program has been instrumental in supporting Australians through periods of crisis and setting up Treasury for success in delivering increasingly complex and innovative legislative reforms in the future."

