Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Quality is worth paying for in 2024: UBS

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 23 NOV 2023   12:44PM

To navigate the year ahead, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment office (CIO) team believes investors should look to quality stocks and bonds for positive returns.

Outlined in its recent Year Ahead 2024 report, the UBS CIO team said as interest rates fall, quality bonds will deliver both attractive income and capital appreciation.

"We think weaker growth should contribute to lower interest rate expectations," it said.

"Market expectations that the Fed will not cut rates below 4% within the next five years are overly hawkish in our view. And in an uncertain world, we believe government bonds could periodically attract safe-haven flows."

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Therefore, it said now is the time to add to high-quality bonds (specifically high-grade government and investment grade).

"We see value in the one to 10-year duration segment, and particularly the five-year duration point," it said.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We believe this middle part of the yield curve offers an appealing combination of higher yields and greater stability than the longer end, as well as some sensitivity to falling interest rate expectations."

On the other hand, the UBS CIO team are "somewhat more cautious" on long-term bonds due to their greater sensitivity to technical factors, including currently high US Treasury supply.

Meantime, UBS CIO expects a moderate rally in global equity indexes next year as earnings grow, and as interest rates and bond yields fall.

"In our base-case, we see the S&P 500 rising to 4700 by December next year," it said.

"We also see a 9% earnings per share for S&P 500 companies next year after a flat outcome in 2023."

It added that learning inventories, one-off base effects in healthcare, and earnings contributions from the technology sector and other quality companies should set off cyclical headwinds from slower US economic growth.

"We expect 3% growth from European countries and 16% from emerging markets," it said.

UBS CIO said quality stocks are among its highest conviction calls in the equity market.

"We believe that companies with strong returns on invested capital, resilient operating margins, and relatively low debt on their balance sheets with be best positioned to continue generating profits in an environment of weaker growth," it said.

Specifically, it said investors can find quality stocks within US tech, stable quality-income and high-quality cyclical stocks in Europe, and in select stocks in Asia.

"Quality stocks typically have higher valuations than the overall index, but we think quality is worth paying for in 2024," the team said.

Read more: UBS Global Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct

CHLOE WALKER
ASIC has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from iExtend Holdings Company (iExtend) after investigating concerns that it was operating without an AFSL.

RIAA appoints co-chief executives to succeed O'Connor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) will be led by two chief executives across Australia and New Zealand from next month.

Perth Mint enters voluntary enforceable undertaking

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Perth Mint has entered an enforceable undertaking (EU) with AUSTRAC to improve compliance with Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws.

ASFA appoints Mary Delahunty as chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has appointed Mary Delahunty as its incoming chief executive, set to commence the role in February.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.