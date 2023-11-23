Quality is worth paying for in 2024: UBS

To navigate the year ahead, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment office (CIO) team believes investors should look to quality stocks and bonds for positive returns.

Outlined in its recent Year Ahead 2024 report, the UBS CIO team said as interest rates fall, quality bonds will deliver both attractive income and capital appreciation.

"We think weaker growth should contribute to lower interest rate expectations," it said.

"Market expectations that the Fed will not cut rates below 4% within the next five years are overly hawkish in our view. And in an uncertain world, we believe government bonds could periodically attract safe-haven flows."

Therefore, it said now is the time to add to high-quality bonds (specifically high-grade government and investment grade).

"We see value in the one to 10-year duration segment, and particularly the five-year duration point," it said.

"We believe this middle part of the yield curve offers an appealing combination of higher yields and greater stability than the longer end, as well as some sensitivity to falling interest rate expectations."

On the other hand, the UBS CIO team are "somewhat more cautious" on long-term bonds due to their greater sensitivity to technical factors, including currently high US Treasury supply.

Meantime, UBS CIO expects a moderate rally in global equity indexes next year as earnings grow, and as interest rates and bond yields fall.

"In our base-case, we see the S&P 500 rising to 4700 by December next year," it said.

"We also see a 9% earnings per share for S&P 500 companies next year after a flat outcome in 2023."

It added that learning inventories, one-off base effects in healthcare, and earnings contributions from the technology sector and other quality companies should set off cyclical headwinds from slower US economic growth.

"We expect 3% growth from European countries and 16% from emerging markets," it said.

UBS CIO said quality stocks are among its highest conviction calls in the equity market.

"We believe that companies with strong returns on invested capital, resilient operating margins, and relatively low debt on their balance sheets with be best positioned to continue generating profits in an environment of weaker growth," it said.

Specifically, it said investors can find quality stocks within US tech, stable quality-income and high-quality cyclical stocks in Europe, and in select stocks in Asia.

"Quality stocks typically have higher valuations than the overall index, but we think quality is worth paying for in 2024," the team said.