Qualitas secures $440m for debt fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022   12:20PM

The alternative real estate investment manager has secured a new capital commitment from a global institutional investor to underwrite its Construction Debt Fund II.

The investment increases the size of the debt fund to approximately $1.2 billion of committed capital, allowing Qualitas to immediately secure a large-scale residential construction loan opportunity.

Following the addition of this new commitment, Qualitas' funds under management (FUM) has grown to approximately $5.33 billion, representing a total net growth of 25% since June 30.

Qualitas said the deal represents a clear demonstration of the ability of the real estate private sector to provide large-scale capital solutions at a time when traditional lenders are reducing their participation in the sector.

"We continue our strong support of the residential sector given strong underlying fundamentals," Qualitas managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said.

"Our strong momentum in FUM growth reflects our status as a trusted Australian alternative real estate investment manager and reinforces the beliefs of our established relationships with global incestors, our strong balance sheet capacity, and a market leading, best-in-class team."

Schwartz added that Qualitas' ability to deploy funds to such a significant transaction highlights its competitive advantages, including its ability to analyse and execute complex transactions in a timely matter while providing the borrower with a single counterparty to deal with.

The news follows after the recent addition of the Qualitas Diversified Credit Investments mandate from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in August.

