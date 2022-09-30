Qualitas secures $440m for debt fundBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022 12:20PM
Read more: Qualitas, Andrew Schwartz, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
The alternative real estate investment manager has secured a new capital commitment from a global institutional investor to underwrite its Construction Debt Fund II.
The investment increases the size of the debt fund to approximately $1.2 billion of committed capital, allowing Qualitas to immediately secure a large-scale residential construction loan opportunity.
Following the addition of this new commitment, Qualitas' funds under management (FUM) has grown to approximately $5.33 billion, representing a total net growth of 25% since June 30.
Qualitas said the deal represents a clear demonstration of the ability of the real estate private sector to provide large-scale capital solutions at a time when traditional lenders are reducing their participation in the sector.
"We continue our strong support of the residential sector given strong underlying fundamentals," Qualitas managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said.
"Our strong momentum in FUM growth reflects our status as a trusted Australian alternative real estate investment manager and reinforces the beliefs of our established relationships with global incestors, our strong balance sheet capacity, and a market leading, best-in-class team."
Schwartz added that Qualitas' ability to deploy funds to such a significant transaction highlights its competitive advantages, including its ability to analyse and execute complex transactions in a timely matter while providing the borrower with a single counterparty to deal with.
The news follows after the recent addition of the Qualitas Diversified Credit Investments mandate from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in August.
Related News
Editor's Choice
BUSSQ sees strength in niche super
Crescent Wealth names deputy managing director
Industry funding model discussion commences
Qualitas secures $440m for debt fund
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED