QSuper, Sunsuper unveil rebrand

QSuper and Sunsuper unveiled a new name ahead of their planned merger, set to finalise early next year.

The combined $230 billion super fund will be known as Australian Retirement Trust.

Sunsuper's 1.4 million members will become members of Australian Retirement Trust's public offering as will all new members not connected to the Queensland government.

The QSuper brand will continue as a part of Australian Retirement Trust, dedicated to providing superannuation products and services to Queensland government employees and their families.

From 1 July 2022, the merged entity will reduce fees for two million members. Final details will be communicated to members prior to 30 June 2022.

Australian Retirement Trust chief executive Bernard Reilly said the announcement of the merged fund's name is an important step forward in the merger process since the signing of a Heads of Agreement in March this year.

"Australian Retirement Trust captures the key elements of our proposed organisation: our fund is for all Australians, no matter where they live or what industry they work in. We will guide our members to and through retirement, and as a fund that works for members, not shareholders, we will be trusted to work in their best interests," he said.

In October, the merger was given the green light by the Queensland Parliament.

The planned merger is due to finalise on 28 February 2022 pending final board, regulatory and legislative approvals.

Australian Retirement Trust will be headquartered in Queensland, with offices around Australia. It is led by nine senior executives, who were named in mid-2021.

They include chief investment officer Ian Patrick and deputy chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse.

QSuper's chief risk officer Anne Browne retains her role, as did Sunsuper's chief technology officer Rod Greenaway and QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser.

"Whether our members are starting out their working life, already retired, or somewhere in between, we'll guide them to help ensure they're secure, confident and protected. We'll leverage our size and scale to be a force for good to make our members' world better, seeking out investments to guard and grow their savings and retirement income," Reilly said.