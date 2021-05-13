QSuper makes changes ahead of merger

Members of $100 billion government fund QSuper have been notified of a few changes ahead of its merger with Sunsuper.

After QSuper and Sunsuper executed a Heads of Agreement, confirming their intention to merge and create a $200 billion super fund in March, QSuper has now updated a number of its policies.

The fund is making several investment changes, including increasing the number of ETFs available in the Self Invest menu, which will also widen the fee range for ETFs.

QSuper is also adjusting its standard risk measure for diversified bonds from 'low to medium' to 'medium'.

There will also be a range of changes in insurance terms and conditions for members too.

From 1 July members on an income protection payment who are also on a workers compensation benefit at the same time will have their income protection payment reduced by any workers compensation benefit that is paid at the same time.

A graduated return to work bonus lump sum payment is being removed. This feature was an optional payment under the policy. From 1 July the removal of this bonus will not affect the payment a member is entitled to receive whilst on income protection.

Like many other insurers, QSuper's total and permanent disability cover through its in-house insurer QInsure has moved to remove 'activities of daily living' or 'home duties' from its definition of total and permanent disablement.

This is in-line with recommendations made to funds and insurers by ASIC.

"The significant event notice covers changes deemed significant to our members. The changes to product are unrelated to merger negotiations which are ongoing," a spokesperson for QSuper said.

QSuper's merger with Sunsuper is set to be completed in the second half of 2021.