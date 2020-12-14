QMV hires technology lead

Wealth management consulting and technology firm QMV has made an appointment to the new role of general manager, technology.

Jonathan Clamp will step into the newly created role of general manager, technology.

Based in Melbourne, Clamp will report to managing director Mark Vaughan, and will be responsible for developing and implementing new strategies and programs to maximise QMV's future business growth.

Clamp joins QMV after three years as country director for Australia and New Zealand at intellectual property services and software company CPA Global.

Prior to that, Jonathan held senior business development and general management roles at legal firm King & Wood Mallesons in Melbourne and British Telecom in the United Kingdom.

For the first 10 years of his career, Clamp was a qualified lawyer, having worked seven years at Linklaters in London, advising companies across industries on corporate finance and other commercial law matters.

Vaughan said Clamp joins the business at a significant time in its growth.

"Jonathan has a proven track record as a strategic thinker who is driven and able to apply innovative thinking to solve complex problems," Vaughan said.

"He brings strong experience in strategy, business development, and sales in a number of highly dynamic market landscapes, to the new role."

Vaughan added that the company is seeing an increased appetite for its data quality software, Investigate.

"During Jonathan's 25-year career, he has collaborated with a vast range of clients - from government and major companies to professional services firms and SMEs," Vaughan said.

"This experience will stand him in good stead in his new role as he focuses on increasing business growth - including expansion outside of QMV's traditional financial services clientele, along with taking Investigate to international markets."