QIC names four new principals

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   2:23PM

Queensland Investment Corporation has promoted three senior managers in its global infrastructure team.

Grace Harnwell, Jason Rapley, and Mark Blencoe have been promoted to the role of principal, while Thierry Cojan has been appointed as senior principal.

Harnwell, who specialises in energy and utilities, has worked at the Queensland government investment manager for four years.

She previously held a position as an infrastructure associate at Cbus Super for nearly three years. Harnwell began her career as a graduate investment analyst at AustralianSuper and has also worked at Macquarie Group.

Jason Rapley joins QIC after serving as a director in the capital advisory team for real assets at Grant Samuels.

Before that, he spent a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as a director of European infrastructure financing, also covering debt advisory.

Mark Blencoe, an operations specialist, has been with QIC for three years.

He previously worked at Independent Fund Administrators & Advisers, as well as Aberdeen Asset Management, JP Morgan Chase, and UBS Investment Bank.

Thierry Cojan, based in London and recognised for his strong background in the aviation sector, has been promoted to Senior Principal.

Cojan joined QIC in 2021 after previously working at Heathrow Airport, where he served as head of finance for long-term planning and modelling. He is also a non-executive director at Brussels Airport.

QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said the promotions reflected the breadth of talent across QIC Infrastructure and the firm's commitment to providing career pathways in recognition of both individual performance and business needs.

"We're exceptionally proud of our team and the value they provide to our clients and stakeholders."

