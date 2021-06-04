QIC managing director exits

QIC's managing director of business development has left.

Chris O'Connor spent about six years at QIC, where he was responsible for investor and asset consultant relations.

His last day was May 21.

"Chris was a valued member of the QIC team, and we wish him all the best for the future," a spokesperson for QIC said.

QIC recently appointed Amanda Hausler as the head of liquid markets investor solutions, hiring NatWest Markets' London-based head of investor relations.

She is responsible for developing relationships and leading specialist interactions with QIC's liquid markets group's clients and investment consultants.

She reports to QIC's director of overlay solutions and implementation Scott Rissman.