NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

QIC managing director exits

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 4 JUN 2021   12:33PM

QIC's managing director of business development has left.

Chris O'Connor spent about six years at QIC, where he was responsible for investor and asset consultant relations.

His last day was May 21.

"Chris was a valued member of the QIC team, and we wish him all the best for the future," a spokesperson for QIC said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

QIC recently appointed Amanda Hausler as the head of liquid markets investor solutions, hiring NatWest Markets' London-based head of investor relations.

She is responsible for developing relationships and leading specialist interactions with QIC's liquid markets group's clients and investment consultants.

She reports to QIC's director of overlay solutions and implementation Scott Rissman.

Read more: QICChris O'ConnorAmanda HauslerNatWest MarketsScott Rissman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC adds to liquid markets team
State Street the largest institutional manager
Wholesale funds recover losses
Future Fund buys into renewables
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
Parametric names new research lead
QIC enters private debt, hires from AMP Capital
Janus Henderson bolsters institutional team
QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head
QIC strengthens sustainability leadership

Editor's Choice

QIC managing director exits

KANIKA SOOD
QIC's managing director of business development has left.

YFYS on its way to Senate

KANIKA SOOD
The House of Representatives passed hotly-debated Your Future, Your Super bill last night, with Labor getting away with just one of the amendments on its wish list.

Madison appoints general manager

KARREN VERGARA
The head of advice at Madison Financial Group has been promoted to general manager in a newly created role.

Former adviser hit with three-year ban

KARREN VERGARA
A former financial adviser that failed to consider his clients' best interests copped a three-year ban from the regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.