QIC builds private debt team

QIC has hired from AMP's infrastructure debt team again, as it builds out its newly launched private debt team.

Evan Nahnsen has joined QIC's New York offices as its head of private debt, infrastructure. He was most recently a principal on AMP's infrastructure debt team.

He reports to his old AMP colleague, Andrew Jones whom QIC hired earlier this year from AMP as its head of private debt.

In two other hires, Lindsay Scully has been appointed a principal in the infrastructure debt team, and David Spiez has joined as general manager, strategy and operations -- private debt.

Scully, who will also be based in New York, was previously a director in the energy and infrastructure group at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

At QIC, she will be responsible for the origination of investment opportunities in the North American market.

Brisbane-based Spiez was most recently at Standard Chartered Bank where he was managing director - commercial real estate, and responsible for originating and executing strategic transactions for clients across EMEA and global markets.

In his new role at QIC, he will provide operational, strategic, financial and client advice and support to the private debt team globally.

"We continue to see attractive investment opportunities globally for investors in the subordinated infrastructure debt space. Given the experience and capability of our new colleague, we are positioning ourselves to capture the best of these opportunities for our clients," Jones said.