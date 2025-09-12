Newspaper icon
QIC backs first-of-its-kind battery supply chain in Qld

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   11:49AM

QIC, by way of a senior secured loan facility, has invested $10 million in Vecco group on a critical minerals project.

In partnership with industrial heavyweight Idemitsu Australia, the funding will progress the fully integrated mining and processing project.

Part of this progress includes the development of one of Australia's largest JORC-compliant vanadium resources near Julia Creek, in North Queensland, and an industrial-scale manufacturing facility that is designed to produce up to 600MWh per year of electrolyte in Townsville.

A demonstration facility has been operational in Townsville since 2023, generating 35MWh per year.

The success of this facility validates Vecco's processing technology, supports early market engagement and has functioned to deliver electrolyte to domestic and international battery consumers, QIC said.

In accordance with a Financial Investment Decision, construction is expected to commence in 2026 making the project operational in early 2028.

While mine development is underway, Vecco plans to initially outsource vanadium pentoxide, accelerating its operations and allowing early revenue generation from the existing Townsville facility.

QIC senior investment director Jonathan Crombie said: "Vecco is advancing the kind of vertically integrated supply chain Queensland needs to remain globally competitive in clean energy technologies."

Crombie explained Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries are an expanding market with global demand expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

QIC's investment in Vecco will significantly bolster production capacity to meet fast-growing international demand while creating more than 600 job opportunities across regional Northwest Queensland.

"With VRFBs consuming a rising proportion of available vanadium, the Vecco project's planned output is not only substantial, but its end-to-end vertical integration offers Queensland much-needed domestic supply to reduce reliance on overseas sources," Crombie said.

Vecco Group managing director Tom Northcott said: "With the support of our partners, Vecco is uniquely positioned to integrate mining and manufacturing, leveraging our expertise in critical minerals to strengthen the downstream supply chain in Queensland."

The investment was made through QIC's $150 million Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund, a Queensland government initiative.

