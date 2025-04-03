QIC appoints institutional distribution lead

Sydney-based Paul Raih has been promoted to head of Australia institutional distribution at Queensland's sovereign wealth fund.

Reporting directly to Ravi Sriskandarajah, Paul will drive QIC's continued success in the domestic market by growing new clients and capital and strengthening investor relationships.

Raih joined QIC's private debt team two years ago as director of business development from Schroders, where he served as institutional sales manager.

Before his six years with Schroders, he spent 12 years with BlackRock as a member of the asset manager's institutional client business group.

There, he was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Australian institutional clients and consultants.

Raih also brings experience with RBC Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, Simon Blondel joins QIC's Singapore office as director of institutional distribution.

After spending eight years in the Brisbane office, he is tasked with leading investor relationships in one of QIC's key regions for growth.

Blondel previously worked at Longview Partners and State Street in the UK.