Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

QIC appoints institutional distribution lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   2:23PM

Sydney-based Paul Raih has been promoted to head of Australia institutional distribution at Queensland's sovereign wealth fund.

Reporting directly to Ravi Sriskandarajah, Paul will drive QIC's continued success in the domestic market by growing new clients and capital and strengthening investor relationships.

Raih joined QIC's private debt team two years ago as director of business development from Schroders, where he served as institutional sales manager.

Before his six years with Schroders, he spent 12 years with BlackRock as a member of the asset manager's institutional client business group.

There, he was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Australian institutional clients and consultants.

Raih also brings experience with RBC Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, Simon Blondel joins QIC's Singapore office as director of institutional distribution.

After spending eight years in the Brisbane office, he is tasked with leading investor relationships in one of QIC's key regions for growth.

Blondel previously worked at Longview Partners and State Street in the UK.

Read more: QICSchrodersLongview PartnersRBC Capital MarketsSimon Blondel

Related News

Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
RBA delivers 'cautious' cut, road ahead unclear
QIC puts money into US aviation infrastructure
CIM Group appoints head of APAC
Apollo scoops up Argo Infrastructure Partners
SEC fines private equity firms for recordkeeping failures
TCorp returns 7%, AUM hits $110bn
QIC backs Virescent Ventures
Former Frontier alts head joins Evergreen
Trump tariffs cause for concern among Australian investors

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media