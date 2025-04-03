QIC appoints institutional distribution lead

QIC appoints institutional distribution leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025 2:23PM
Read more: QIC, Schroders, Longview Partners, RBC Capital Markets, Simon Blondel
Sydney-based Paul Raih has been promoted to head of Australia institutional distribution at Queensland's sovereign wealth fund.
Reporting directly to Ravi Sriskandarajah, Paul will drive QIC's continued success in the domestic market by growing new clients and capital and strengthening investor relationships.
Raih joined QIC's private debt team two years ago as director of business development from Schroders, where he served as institutional sales manager.
Before his six years with Schroders, he spent 12 years with BlackRock as a member of the asset manager's institutional client business group.
There, he was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Australian institutional clients and consultants.
Raih also brings experience with RBC Capital Markets.
Meanwhile, Simon Blondel joins QIC's Singapore office as director of institutional distribution.
After spending eight years in the Brisbane office, he is tasked with leading investor relationships in one of QIC's key regions for growth.
Blondel previously worked at Longview Partners and State Street in the UK.
Related News
Editor's Choice
WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
Members press super funds for sustainable investments
Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
The gatekeeper fallacy: A critical analysis of financial advice regulation in Australia
How family shapes our financial futures
A tale of two conflicting PBRs
From red tape to results? DBFO's potential
Katie Petering
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED