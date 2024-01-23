Qantas Super reduces premiums again

Qantas Super has again reduced its insurance premiums six months after it made a round of cuts.

On January 1, Qantas Super premiums for income protection reduced by 13%, while rates for default and voluntary death and total and permanent disablement (TPD) cover were lower by about 16%.

TPD cover, for example, for members aged up to 30 years old now pay 68 cents for every $1000 in annual premiums.

Those aged 31 to 45 years old pay $1.66 while 51- to 55-year-olds pay $8.48. Older members between 61 and 64 pay $24.50. Current and former Qantas employees, along with spouse members, are charged the same rates.

Last July, Qantas Super lowered premiums for income protection and TPD.

Also on January 1, the fund made changes to one of its Glidepath investment options, which invests in higher risk, growth assets categorised in four stages - Take-Off, Altitude, Cruising, and Destination.

The Cruising stage saw its risk rating change from high to medium to high.

Cruising has a 47.3% allocation to equites, 20% in alternatives and a 24.8% holding in fixed interest.

Qantas Super is a hybrid defined benefit and defined contribution scheme. It has more than 26,000 members.

Parent company Qantas estimates that it will pay $66 million of normal employer contributions to its defined benefit plans in the 2023-24 financial year.

The $8.4 billion super fund is actively scouting for a merger partner.

In an update last December, the fund said a new merger committee was set up to guide the management team throughout the process.

Led by the fund's chair John Atkin, the committee also comprises board directors Lorraine Berends, Luke Murray, Klair Safier, and Richard Garner.